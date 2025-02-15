All Avowed Attributes: Which stats should you take in the beginning?

Avowed does allow you to reset your stats for a nominal fee, but your starting Attributes are still fairly important. That doesn’t mean you should just stick those points anywhere without any reason or rhyme, though. You will also inevitably gain bonus stat points from training with allies or with specific gear that enhances your stats one way or another. Your starting attributes are incredibly important, nonetheless, whether you need more damage or more health returning to you on a Second Wind.

Each of Avowed’s starting Backgrounds also features a starting stat lineup that you can choose to utilize. This can put you at an advantage when it comes to your ideal build or the weapon you want to begin the game with. If you want to know the most important starting stats, we’re here to get you started.

What are the most important stats to focus on at the beginning of Avowed?

While each stat is important in Avowed and your needs will vary, Might is undoubtedly the most important one. It increases raw damage and your carrying capacity, meaning you have to stop less to break down gear/sell items. However, each stat is important in its own way. For example, if you don’t die often, and are efficient with your Stamina, you won’t need to worry so much about having more Resolve.

Your stats are incredibly important, but each player's build will likely vary (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

In the early game, I died a lot, so I put points into Resolve for certain quests and bounties. A good example is Tempestuous Luandi, who I tried to fight entirely too early, and died several times. Below is a list of what every stat can do for you in the game.

What each stat does for you

Might : Increased damage and carrying capacity.

: Increased damage and carrying capacity. Constitution : Increased Maximum Health and Increased Poison/Bleed Resistance.

: Increased Maximum Health and Increased Poison/Bleed Resistance. Dexterity : Increased Attack Speed and Increased Action Speed

: Increased Attack Speed and Increased Action Speed Perception : Increased Critical Hit Chance and Increased Maximum Range

: Increased Critical Hit Chance and Increased Maximum Range Intellect : Increased Maximum Essence and Increased Elemental Resistance

: Increased Maximum Essence and Increased Elemental Resistance Resolve: Increased Maximum Stamina and Increased Second Wind Efficiency

The most important stat at the beginning of Avowed, no matter what, is Might. It increases damage, and you will be put to the test with some of the early-game battles. If you’re planning on going with a magic build, 3 Intelligence is also very handy to get early on. It also grants elemental resistance, but you can get that temporarily by drinking Grog, which is cheap and plentiful. Plus, you can cook it yourself!

You have a few ways to improve stats or gain resistances, through Uniques and consumables (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

I also recommend investing a point or two into Resolve, because it will make your Second Wind restore more health. As someone who died quite a bit fighting things they shouldn’t have been, Resolve was a real game-changer. Don’t stress too much about your stats, though — you can reset them at your leisure, but it can get costly.

Having a few points in Perception and Intelligence is also important for certain conversation options throughout the game. Many conversations will have choices you can take based on your stats, and if they aren’t high enough, you just can’t choose those. That’s why I had a pretty balanced stat spread - other than Intelligence and Might. Those were the highest for me as a spellcaster.

