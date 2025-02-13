Avowed: How to defeat Tempestuous Luandi

Early in Avowed, you can unlock the bounty system to fight foes like Tempestuous Luandi. However, what’s interesting about this system is that you can fight and defeat these foes before you even speak to the bounty master in any of the primary cities like Paradis.

Tempestuous Luandi is a target for the Paradis bounty master, and they certainly don’t come alone. This is an enemy you might stumble upon by accident, while working on a different side quest.

For example, Precious Light requires you to find some Luminous Adra, and you need to head to a massive island just off-shore. The island that Tempestuous Luandi is on, is right next to that in Avowed. If you go to the bounty board, they’ll show you the location of this foe - the only hard part is coming out on top.

How to defeat Tempestuous Luandi in Avowed

Unfortunately, Avowed’s Tempestuous Luandi does not come alone - they have three Smuggler Lackeys that you also have to fight; two of these have swords, while one has a wand. By now, you should have at least one ally, in Kai - but if you come back later, you could have a secondary ally to help you fight this battle. This bounty is found on an island west of Castol's Folly, just south east of Shanty Town.

It's possible that you can sneak up on some of the Lackeys and stealth kill them, but it's certainly not easy. I prefer to start the fight by running up to the group and hitting them with Blizzard to deal as much damage as possible, and split the group up.

Blizzard can make short work of these Lackeys (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

In my experience, Kai kept Tempestuous Luandi busy in Avowed, while I fought the Smugglers. As a magic user, I used Blizzard and Fireball to attempt to make short work of the Lackeys. Blizzard in particular has a massive range, and if you can freeze two of the Lackeys together, they’ll take extra damage from your wand blasts. This seemed to work better in the water.

Then lure out the other Smuggler with wand blasts and fireball casts until they’re in the water, and throw down Blizzard again. This will make the Smuggler Lackeys pretty easy to take out one or two at a time. You may need to rush over and revive Kai, though - Luandi is a pretty tough customer.

I cannot stress enough how powerful Blizzard is (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Tempestuous Luandi also brandishes a pistol in Avowed, so they can keep pinging you even if you’ve got a decent amount of distance on. If you’ve picked up the Charge skill, you could in theory interrupt them. It hits pretty hard, but it’s slow to recharge. They’ll have to take the time to reload.

Try to lure them into the water, and let them have it with Blizzard, to slow them even further, and attempt to freeze them. This deals tons of damage, and gives you free hits on the boss. If you can lure them into the water, electric attacks like Crackling Bolt tend to do well - this was hitting for about 90 damage a hit, and bounced between Luandi and the final Lackey.

You can see Luandi aim down the sight and grab the gun with both hands before shooting. It's an obvious tell (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The real secret is to get Tempestuous Luandi alone, and then try to dodge the pistol shots. After the boss lifts their pistol and aims it back down, the bullet is on the way shortly. It’s not especially hard to dodge - but it’s best to bring some Health/Essence potions.

If you aren’t playing as a caster, you’ll probably have a harder time dodging, but you can keep trying to stun or knock them around, to get free hits. At least Tempestuous Luandi doesn’t attack fast in Avowed.

Defeating them will grant you Luandi’s Glass Eye (Bounty Item), Caeroc’s Pride +2 (Unique Gun), Grenade, and Mariner’s Porridge. You can then turn this in for 500 coins back in Paradis at your leisure.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, but if you purchase the Premium Edition, the game will unlock on February 13, 2025.

