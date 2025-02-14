Avowed: How to defeat Octav the Firebrand

Each region in Avowed features a series of bounties to complete, and one of Dawnshore’s is Octav the Firebrand. A dual-knife-wielding Outlaw, he hides in some ruins in the north of Dawnshore. Interestingly enough, they are someone you could run into quite early on in your adventure, considering the location of his camp. They aren’t especially challenging either, but the fact that they have several Outlaws helping them can make it a chore.

You will likely find him easier than the other bounties in the area, comparatively speaking — especially more than the Yellowbands. This fight doesn’t have any giant groups of bears to fight, for which I’m grateful. Octav the Firebrand has a smaller number of followers in his camp in Avowed.

Where to find Octav the Firebrand in Avowed

To find Octav the Firebrand, go to the Godless Ruins in the north of Dawnshore. That’s what makes this such an interesting encounter. You could run into him and beat him before you ever make it to Paradis. The easiest way to find him is to head southeast from the Overgrown Expanse Camp.

It's a short jog over to Octav's camp in Avowed (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Just run down the path southeast and go across the nearby river. Run up the dirt path and if you follow the quest marker, it’ll take you right to the Godless Ruins and the camp of Octav the Firebrand. There’s some tall grass you can try to hide in or run around the edge of the camp to find a safe place to start fighting.

How to beat Octav the Firebrand in Avowed

Thankfully, they won't all gun you down immediately - but still, exercise caution (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Thankfully, the Octav the Firebrand fight is one of those Avowed battles where everyone doesn’t aggro the instant you start the fight. Quite a few of the thugs just wait for you to approach them. I tried to start with the two Mace and Bow thugs since they were close together. A powerful Blizzard spell may defeat them right away. Below is the group of enemies you’ll have to contend with to get this bounty.

Outlaw Thug (Mace)

Outlaw Bowman (Bow)

Outlaw Thug (Dagger)

Outlaw Brawler (Hammer)

Bandit Bowman (Bow)

Highwayman Bruiser (Mace)

Highwayman Sentinel (Sword/Shield)

Highwayman Adept (Wand)

Octav the Firebrand

After blowing up the first two bandits with a Blizzard spell, I turned my attention to the Bandit Bowman, because I don’t like having ranged enemies hitting me from behind. They went down in a few blasts and before I could do anything in Avowed, Octav the Firebrand used a leap strike and dove at me with both daggers drawn. I didn’t learn until the fight was practically over that there was another ranged user - a Highwayman Adept, who uses a wand. They were too far out of the way to make a difference.

I left Kai to deal with the others while I fought Octav, and he did just fine. I opened up with a Fireball, which dealt a significant amount of damage. However, that’s when Octav surprised me; if you let him, he’ll pop a potion and recover a huge chunk of his health. You can preclude this ordeal by relentlessly attacking him.

That's right, just let him come to you and overwhelm him with magical harm (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

To make this fight incredibly easy, just run away from him. Dash as far away as possible, turn, and either use ranged attacks or magic. I used a Chain Lightning spell to bounce between him and his allies, completely shredding his HP. In my experience, he had no ranged attacks and kept trying to approach me. As a consequence, he would get caught in my spells.

If you’re a melee character, and he goes to quaff a potion, use Charge, or Power Attacks to wear through it and ensure he doesn’t recover. By the time I dealt with him, most of his allies were defeated as well — except the targets fighting Kai, a trio of Highwaymen. I tend to leave Sword and Shield enemies for last because they can put up temporary health bubbles to wear through.

Magic really trivialized this fight in Avowed (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Clear through the rest of the remaining bandits, and loot everyone you can. While this fight does have a ton of potential enemies, they don’t all run at you at once. Although aggro, they don’t run it at the same time. They aren't especially powerful either, so it’s easy to get through this.

Make sure to loot Octav the Firebrand and claim the bounty item, Octav’s Adra Tooth. However, if you’re a dagger fan, he also drops an incredibly useful weapon, Sheathed in Summer - a Unique Dagger. It has two special abilities:

Glimmering Embers - A Full Combo Attack deals moderate Fire Accumulation

Burning Lash - Hits deal 10% bonus Fire Damage

When you’re ready, head back to Paradis’ Bounty Master, and turn in the tooth to claim 500 coins. You can easily do this by using the Eastern Paradis Gate Beacon and running west to speak to the bounty master.

Avowed launches on February 18, 2025, on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Those who purchase the Premium Edition can access the game a few days early on February 13, 2025.

