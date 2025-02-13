How to enchant Uniques in Avowed

Avowed’s Uniques are some of the best gear in the game - but you may want to enchant them with even greater abilities. That’s what makes getting that gear worthwhile. In addition to upgrading these pieces of gear with crafting materials, you can also put improved enchantments on them - but this costs money, and often rare crafting materials.

It’s advised that whenever you find a Unique you want to wield, you check what enchantment upgrades it has, so you don’t waste materials.

However, you can only enchant Unique weapons in Avowed, that we’ve found. The menu only shows weapons for me. There’s a wealth of amazing Uniques in the game - armor, rings, shields, grimoires - but only weapons can be upgraded in this manner. Here’s what you need to know.

Trending

How to enchant your weapon Uniques in Avowed

You can enchant your weapon Uniques in Avowed anytime you’re at a campsite. Using the Enchanting Station will give you the ability to improve any of the weapon Uniques you’ve found in the game so far. In my case, I’ve got a magic/Frost Accumulation build I’m using, so I want to see if I can improve that at the enchanting station.

There are some amazing enchantments to pick from - so go with what's right for you (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Thankfully, when you select Whisper of Exiles - the wand I’m using - one of the options is a much better system of delivering Frost Accumulation. It goes from increased Frost Accumulation on one target, to all nearby targets. Combine that with Blizzard, and groups of enemies will fall in an instant.

However, if you want to enchant Uniques in Avowed, you’re going to need a few things. First, you need a Unique that is allowed to be upgraded - so a weapon. You also need gold, but that cost varies based on the quality of the item you’re upgrading. A Common Unique is 500 gold, whereas an Exceptional Unique is 2,000 gold.

You also need a variety of creating reagents. Go to your nearest campsite, and visit the Enchanting Station. Then, you need to select the weapon you want to upgrade, and then pick one of the two enchantments that’s on offer. Whatever reagents you need, those are the things you’ll need to farm.

There's no easy way out - unless you reload a save, I suppose (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

These come from all over the game, such as from undead enemies, elementals, and so forth. The locations will no doubt vary from weapon to weapon. Then, click on the enchantment you want to use. The game will warn you that this cannot be undone, so keep that in mind before committing.

Once you’ve enchanted a Unique in Avowed, it cannot be done again. Hence, you really have to be sure about what you’re doing. However, these improved enchantments are incredibly strong, so it’s worth investing in on weapons that you use frequently.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S and PC - or on February 13, 2025, if you purchase the Premium Edition on either platform.

Check out more Avowed guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.