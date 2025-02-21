Avowed: How to reach the hidden Waterfall Cave

Avowed takes place in the Living Lands, and the gaming community can spend hours exploring every nook and cranny of the region to get the full experience. Despite having a large world, Obsidian Entertainment decided to make this project an open-zoned game rather than a dedicated open-world one. This allows players to explore a specific area and uncover hidden spots, like the secret Waterfall Cave.

This article explains where to find the hidden Waterfall Cave entrance and the potential items you may collect inside. Exploration is a major aspect of role-playing games, and the developer did an excellent job adding secret areas that would encourage players to deviate from the main path and get the full experience by seeking out hidden areas.

Where is the hidden Waterfall Cave in Avowed?

The hidden Waterfall Cave is somewhere near Fior mes Iverno (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

The hidden Waterfall Cave in Avowed is on the west side of Fior mes Iverno near Emerald Stair. This is a secret lair and home of the Steel Garrotte, an enemy faction that means to burn down Fior mes Iverno and lay waste to all of its inhabitants. You can do a few side missions to save the town or stumble upon it by blind luck.

You can use Belderreno's Lair as a landmark; this is the same area where you can acquire a unique dagger called the Survivor's Guilt. Make your way to the waterfall and take a hard right. You will see a pathway leading up to the side and a small entrance, but this isn't the actual Waterfall Cave.

The hidden waterfall cave is also a dungeon, and it can be easy to miss if you are in a rush (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Head deeper and take another hard right, where you will see a brazier before the main entrance.

There is more to this hidden waterfall cave and you must always proceed with caution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Once you are inside, you will encounter a few Steel Garrotte veterans, and they will convince you to turn back. If you agree to leave in peace, your companions will voice their concern about walking away from something that could save lives, but if you refuse, a fight will break out, and you can loot a key that opens the locked door in front of you.

There are more Garrotte soldiers inside, and you must clear them out to ruin their plans of burning Fior mes Iverno. Inside the cave, you can acquire the following items:

The Death Knight armor

A fine wand

Rare crafting materials

Wiping out all the enemies can help increase the progress of the Steel Resolve side quest. This dungeon is completely optional. However, players should be aware of the consequences if they let the Steel Garrotte continue their planning.

The significance of the hidden Waterfall Cave

Not every battle is yours to fight, but there is no harm in reconsidering (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

The hidden Waterfall Cave is an optional dungeon with different enemies and useful supplies. If you want to unlock every achievement in the game, this is one of the 16 dungeons that you must clear to get the Dungeon Siege achievement. While this is great for achievement hunters, there are some narrative elements that you should consider.

Walking away is an option for the envoy, but this would also mean you are allowing the Steel Garrotte to burn down Fior mes Iverno and endangering nearby lives. Your companions will not approve of your decision if you ignore it or look away to let these events unfold. Once the attack has commenced, the envoy and your party can no longer enter the city.

If you clear the entire dungeon, the city will be safe from being burned down. This is one of the rare few in-game moments where your decision can alter certain events, and it would be best to clear it since you are already there, unlock new gear and equipment, and gain more experience points.

Although this dungeon may be optional, you should always look at the bigger picture and think about how your inaction will affect future events.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

