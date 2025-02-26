Avowed has a variety of melee weapons, and they all stand apart from different classes and types. In this article, we take a closer look at all the stats, locations, unique passives, and possible upgrade paths for all the game's Unique Great Hammers. These weapons can pack a punch and are great additions to your ever-expanding arsenal.

Ad

These hammers require the envoy to use both hands for each swing. It is a testament to the weapon's weight and innate power. Great Hammers are arguably the most powerful melee weapons in the game, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to have one or two around.

All Unique Great Hammers in Avowed, and how to get them

1) Just Pestle

Ad

Trending

This monster of a hammer should make your Avowed journey much more convenient (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@DPJ)

You can find the Just Pestle Great Hammer at the Shatterscarp region, within the Sulfur Mines, alongside a handful of other weapons with common quality. This area will be accessible during the Fires in the Mine side quest and is one of the better Great Hammers to acquire.

Ad

Finding the great hammer is easier said than done (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@DPJ)

Here are all the stats of the Just Pestle great hammer:

Ad

Physical Damage : 204

: 204 Stun : 189

: 189 Stamina Cost : 25

: 25 Critical Hit Chance: 3%

Also read: All Unique Greataxes in Avowed, and how to get them

Like every other unique weapon in the game, the Just Pestle great hammer has a unique passive called Stunning, and it speaks for itself; you can deal an additional 15% stun on enemies. The base enchantment is called Grinding Mortar, and it can give better attack speeds and damage after a full combo.

Ad

Upgrade the base enchantment to Nothing Left to Chance, which can grant you an extra critical hit chance after a power attack for a short duration. On the other hand, you can go for Give and Receive, a much better version of the base enchantment with better stats for attack speed and damage.

2) Forager's Friend

This weapon packs a mean punch and is worth the effort to find (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You can find Forge's Friend within a chest at Mt. Forja Mines around the regions of Galawain's Tusks. Access to the area is gained while doing the main story quest called Our Dreams Divide Us Still. The setting of this Unique Great Hammer is unlike any other and is set on a fiery forge locked behind a steel cage.

Ad

Here are the stats of the Forge's Friend Great Hammer:

Physical Damage: 278

278 Stun: 270

270 Stamina Cost: 25

25 Critical Hit Chance: 3%

The physical damage and stun stats are nearly on par with one another, and you can summon a Greater Fiery Blight courtesy of the unique passive called Fiery Apprentice. The base enchantment, Strike the Iron, can build fire accumulation with each power attack and can be upgraded to Steel Yourself or Stoke the Forge.

Ad

If you upgrade to Stoke the Forge, it is a refined version of the base enchantment; the radius for accumulation will increase, hitting nearby enemies. Alternatively, you can gain a boost in movement speed and dodge distance if you upgrade to Steel Yourself.

3) Inevitability

The Inevitability Great Hammer lives up to the name with its great stats (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Gaming Tornedo)

You can find the Inevitability Great Hammer around the Garden at the Broken Aqueduct. As you make your way up to the main objective, you will be forced to do some platforming by hopping on elevated areas, and you can spot the great hammer attached to a severed head.

Ad

You wouldn't want to miss this great hammer (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Gaming Tornedo0

Here are the stats of the Inevitability Great Hammer:

Ad

Physical Damage: 333

333 Stun: 351

351 Stamina Cost: 25

25 Critical Hit Chance: 3%

This Great Hammer is a menace to anything on the receiving end, especially with the Unavoidable Fate passive activated, which can eliminate enemies with low health. The Implacable Foe is the default enchantment granting you a temporary shield buff after damaging an enemy.

There are two possible upgrade paths: Death March and See the End. If you are aggressive and want to see your enemies down for the count, you can go for See the End, and this can taunt nearby enemies after you finish one of their allies. For Death March, this can give you a speed boost and damage reduction for a short duration.

Ad

Unique Great Hammers packs a mean swing, and it would be a mistake not to have any of these three. While these things can deal an insane amount of damage, each swing takes time to wind up and a great deal of stamina. Nevertheless, these things can have decent defense stats to compensate for the weight.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.