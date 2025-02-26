Avowed is a massive game, and Obsidian Entertainment added a diverse array of weapons and unique items to the title. These weapons can be picked up throughout your adventures on the Living Lands and can be used to progress in the game.

This article will focus on where you can find every unique Greataxe, its perks, and benefits. Greataxes are excellent two-handed weapons that can deal impressive damage, stun, and block incoming damage.

All Unique Greataxes in Avowed, and how to get them

1) Emerald Splitter

The Emerald Splitter is an impressive Greataxe in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@DPJ)

The Emerald Splitter can be located at Emerald Stair. This Unique Greataxe can be acquired from a chest at the top of a massive tower beside an overgrown tree. You can start by using Paragrun Waystation as a landmark, then enter the main building where you can climb up on the rocks and do some platforming to reach the chest.

The Emerald Splitter can be easily missed if you don't explore (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@DPJ)

Here are the stats of the Emerald Splitter Greataxe:

Physical Damage : 336

: 336 Stun : 286

: 286 Stamina Cost : 22

: 22 Critical Hit Chance: 6%

You can do more damage on primordial with the weapon's passive ability. Primordial Slaying grants you a +20% damage boost, and the base enchantment, Withering Strike, can be upgraded as well. One of the upgrades that can be used is Poison the Roots, which can inflict poison and stun damage after a full combo. You can also deal high poison accumulation to nearby combos after performing power attacks by using the Rotting Cloud upgrade.

2) Limb-Taker

The Limb-Taker must be taken by force (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Gaming Tornedo)

The Limb-Taker can be acquired during a bounty quest called A Cure for Rage at the Galawain Tusk's region. You have to take on Grakohr, an ogre with a nasty swing and nastier appearance, as he keeps a girl captive. After defeating the ogre, approach his remains, and you will be rewarded with the Limb-Taker Unique Greataxe.

Fighting the ogre will be much easier if you acquire the Emerald Stair first (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Gaming Tornedo)

Here are the stats of the Limb-Taker Unique Greataxe:

Physical Damage : 336

: 336 Stun : 286

: 286 Stamina Cost : 22

: 22 Critical Hit Chance: 6%

The Limb-Taker and Emerald Splitter have near-identical stats. However, the kicker here is the enchantments and upgrades. This axe has the Bleeding Lash passive ability that can increase your bleed damage up to 10%.

You can upgrade the Severing Blow enchantment to either Executioner's Strike, which can deal with high bleed accumulation after power attacks, or gain 50% attack speed for 8 seconds with the Blood-Soaked Blade upgrade.

3) Seven Strivings

The Seven Strivings' Unique Greataxe in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Karpo Gaming)

The Seven Strivings is a Unique Greataxe that can be looted at Ralga's Den at Dawnshore. While you can blitz through without fighting the enemy boss inside, attempting to do so kills two birds with one stone, as you will get a Unique weapon and be taking out a bounty.

Once you defeat the boss and all of their smaller minions, make your way inside the cave. Once inside, you can see the axe right there ripe for the taking.

The Seven Strivings Unique Greataxe is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Karpo Gaming)

Here are the stats of the Seven Strivings unique Greataxe:

Physical Damage: 336

336 Stun: 286

286 Stamina Cost: 22

22 Critical Hit Chance: 6%

This Unique Greataxe's passive is called Vicious Strikes, and this can grant you an additional 5% critical hit chance. Determined Step is the base enchantment and can be upgraded to Restoring Pause, which can restore your health after successful parries. You can also choose to gain a 30% increase in move speed after killing enemies by upgrading to Victorious March.

Unique Greataxes in the game are powerful weapons that can deal great damage and grant your envoy great passives. It wouldn't be a bad idea to have any of these on your person, especially if you are going up against powerful enemies. These things take great effort to swing, and you should always be mindful whenever you use them to avoid putting yourself in harm's way.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

