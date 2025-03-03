Extraction ARPG Project Pantheon reveals the Staff and improved dodge-roll for Closed Alpha 2

Project Pantheon is all set for its second Closed Alpha, and it’s about to be a big one. Wolcen Studio has revealed key new features, including a powerful new weapon, movement upgrades, and customizations. However, even though the devs have been quite open about the new content coming to the title, they have yet to confirm the release date.

Ad

In this article, we have shared everything you can expect from the upcoming Project Pantheon update.

What to expect from Project Pantheon’s Closed Alpha 2

The roadmap of the updates (Image via WOLCEN Studio)

The highlight of the Closed Alpha 2 is the addition of the Staff, a new magical weapon. This weapon focuses on a playstyle that revolves around magic-type attacks. With the addition of new weapons, improved gear customization, and the choice of specific abilities to equip on weapons and armor, you will have a lot of freedom in combat.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Wolcen Studio's next game is an extraction RPG codenamed Project Pantheon

Movement and evasion are also receiving major upgrades. The dodge-roll is now a default ability, making it easier to avoid enemy attacks. Previously tied to defensive skills, this change means all players will have access to quick and responsive dodges right from the start.

Alongside this, traversal in general has been fine-tuned, with reduced input lag and smoother animations. The game’s hub area is also evolving. The Sanctuary — originally a simple base — has been expanded into a completely explorable 3D space where you can craft runes, customize gear, and track achievements.

Ad

Official gameplay screenshot (Image via WOLCEN Studio)

Combat is set to become even more intense with the arrival of a new enemy faction, the Hamförir. This monstrous group will introduce fresh combat challenges, making things a little harder for you.

Ad

Also read: "We're just getting started": Pantheon Rise of the Fallen developers optimistic about 2025 after a tremendous year of progress

To complement these battles, new high-risk, high-reward dungeons are being added. These zones will house exclusive loot and tough fights, making sure that players looking for a challenge will find plenty to test their skills.

Other key improvements include a revamped HP system with segmented health and redesigned shields, offering more clarity and strategy in combat. Match pacing has also been adjusted, with enemy placements and loot distribution fine-tuned for a more balanced experience.

Finally, bug fixes and quality-of-life updates round out the package, making for a smoother and more polished game overall. With the second Closed Alpha arriving soon, Project Pantheon is shaping up to be a title with a lot to look forward to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback