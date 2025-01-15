Wolcen Studio's next game is an extraction RPG codenamed Project Pantheon

Wolcen Studio recently revealed its next project, codenamed Project Pantheon. The upcoming PvPvE title appears to combine two genres that haven’t been put together before to create something special. In the free-to-play live service game, players will be tasked by Death to restore order in a shattered reality.

Alongside a trailer to show off Project Pantheon, the developer also revealed that a Closed Alpha Test will be coming for European and North American players in late January/Early February.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to try an action RPG blended with an extraction game like ARC Raiders, you won’t have long to wait to see it take shape.

Project Pantheon promises to blend extraction and action RPG gameplay

Project Pantheon, according to Wolcen Studio, is an extraction RPG. It will blend the hack-and-slash action you’re familiar with from series like Diablo with extraction gameplay in a cool, dark fantasy world. What makes it more interesting is that its world is a blend of reimagined historical mythologies.

Trending

Andrei Chirculete, Game Direction for the project, described the game as if Diablo and Escape from Tarkov had a baby:

“Project Pantheon delivers a unique experience by merging the fast-paced combat of ARPGs with the tension and risk-reward gameplay mechanics of extraction shooters. Project Pantheon is what would happen if Diablo and Escape From Tarkov had a baby – a fusion of different, exciting gameplays. We are eager to see how our players react!”

With a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy universe, this game will have a player-driven economy, so that gamers can trade with each other. It will also have feature base-building/upgrading gameplay, which is almost always popular.

This title has been in development for a year, and Wolcen Studio is ready to show it off to the world. European fans can take part in a Closed Alpha between January 25 and 26, 2025, while North American players between February 1 and 2, 2025.

However, the developer did note on its website that there are no IP or ping restrictions, so anyone in the world could play - though you are recommended to use servers that are closer to your home region for a more enjoyable experience.

There will be other Closed Alpha tests throughout 2025, expanding into other regions.

It’s a very exciting prospect, and this upcoming extraction action game has a really flashy look. We’ll have to wait and see how it plays, but right now, it shows a lot of promise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback