7 PvPvE extraction games to try while you wait for ARC Raiders

Following the early-access launch of Delta Force (formerly known as Delta Force: Hawk Ops), PvPvE extraction games have stepped into the limelight. This has allowed players worldwide to become more acquainted with the genre and seek out similar experiences. One title that has captured the attention of extraction shooter enthusiasts since its announcement in 2021 is ARC Raiders, whose release has been pushed back to 2025.

As fans eagerly await ARC Raiders, many are exploring existing titles within the PvPvE extraction genre. This category includes a mix of dungeon crawlers and shooters, all incorporating the core extraction mechanic.

This article lists PvPvE extraction games that players can dive into while they await the arrival of ARC Raiders.

Note: This article is subjective as it reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

PvPvE extraction games to play before ARC Raiders' release

1) Hunt Showdown 1896

Hunt Showdown 1896 offers a first-person perspective and features extraction shooter mechanics (Image via Crytek)

Developed by Crytek, Hunt: Showdown 1896 is a first-person extraction shooter with PvPvE mechanics. In this game, players take on the role of bounty hunters who must slay mythical monsters to claim rewards. They must do this while competing against other bounty hunters.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 also has what is called a simple extraction mode. Here, players can extract loot to use in the primary game mode.

In the main mode, players must collect bounties and survive until they reach one of the randomly placed extraction points on the map. Claiming a bounty reveals the holder's approximate location to all other players, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay.

This unique blend of mechanics and strategy makes Hunt: Showdown a compelling PvPvE extraction game worth exploring before ARC Raiders releases.

2) Escape from Tarkov

EFT is a hardcore and realistic PvPvE shooter from Battlestate Games (Image via Battlestate Games)

Escape from Tarkov's developer Battlestate Games describes this title as a realistic and intense first-person PvPvE extraction game. EFT currently has three modes: online PMC raids, scavenger raids, and an offline option.

After spawning on the map, players are given an extraction location in a specific region, and they must fight their way through to the exit zone. When a player dies in a raid, they lose all of their loot and equipment.

Players can sell undesired loot to traders or other gamers in the flea market. They can also purchase new gear items from this area.

Escape from Tarkov is an iconic PvPvE extraction game that players must try as they wait for the release of ARC Raiders.

3) Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker offers dungeon-crawling PvPvE adventure in the first-person perspective (Image via IRONMACE)

Dark and Darker combines dungeon crawler elements with a PvPvE extraction style. It has a grim medieval fantasy theme.

Players can select from nine distinct character classes as they battle monsters for valuable drops. As the game progresses, the environment becomes increasingly dangerous, eliminating any players who fail to extract or escape in time.

Surviving a match in Dark and Darker grants players valuable loot, while dying leads to a complete loss of their equipment. Additionally, the game has a trading system that allows players to exchange goods for currency or other valuable items.

The distinctive dungeon-crawling features of Dark and Darker make it an excellent choice for those eagerly awaiting ARC Raiders.

4) Delta Force

Delta Force has three game modes, one of which is an extraction shooter (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Delta Force, formerly known as Delta Force: Hawk Ops, is a free-to-play first-person tactical shooter with an exciting PvPvE extraction game mode. Players take on the role of Operators in the Delta Force team, each of whom has a special talent.

The PvPvE extraction game mode allows three-player squads. After dropping onto the map, players must loot high-value items while fighting AI bots and other teams. They must then successfully extract their loot via specific points on the map. All the extracted loot can later be sold in an auction house. Dying makes players lose all their gear.

Although Delta Force is currently in early access, it is a PvPvE extraction game that is free to play, which makes it a solid recommendation.

5) Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare is a realistic tactical shooter from Madfinger Games (Image via Madfinger Games)

Gray Zone Warfare is an intensive tactical first-person shooter that focuses on realism. Players must join a private military company to explore the PvPvE game mode.

While exploring the mysterious Lamang Island, inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of Laos, players must strategize and survive against both AI and human threats. They can craft a customized weapon and alter its performance by exchanging, removing, or adding several mounts and accessories.

Every injury affects a player's vision and performance. Mastering injury identification and finding appropriate remedies is critical for survival in Gray Zone Warfare.

6) Dungeonborne

Dungeonborne is a dungeon-crawler PvPvE extraction game by Mithril Interactive (Image via Mithril Interactive)

Dungeonborne is a PvPvE extraction game set in a dark fantasy world. Developed by Mithril Interactive, this title is inspired by Dark and Darker. Players can choose from different classes of characters and utilize various equipment to fight foes. They can explore dungeons, combat monsters, and challenge other players while hunting for treasures.

Players can create loadouts in preparation for a Dungeonborne match. Like most other PvPvE extraction games, dying results in the loss of all equipment and loot. Successful runs allow players to save all equipment/loot for future sessions or sell them and gain some currency back.

Dungeonborne might be yet another dungeon crawler, but it is worth a shot due to its free-to-play model.

7) Vigor

Vigor is set in a post-apocalyptic world made using Unreal Engine 4 (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

Vigor is a free-to-play PvPvE extraction game that is set in post-apocalyptic Norway. Players' objective as Outlanders is to stay alive and upgrade an abandoned shelter that defends them from the hostile environment.

Vigor incorporates the use of care packages, which work in the form of drops during certain encounters. During these encounters, a map displays numerous points of interest, such as hideouts, outposts, radio towers, and all extraction points. These areas can provide valuable materials and resources that assist players to further develop their shelter.

Players should try out Vigor and experience its beautiful world while waiting for ARC Raiders' release.

