Will Arc Raiders be available on PS4 and Xbox One?

While a teaser trailer for Arc Raiders was recently revealed alongside platform details, many players must be wondering if the game will be released on the previous generation consoles. Sadly, the answer is no. Arc Raiders won't be available on PS4 and Xbox One. The developers have confirmed this detail to ensure everyone is aware of the intel ahead of the launch next year.

This article will mention the key details and a possible reason why Embark Studios' upcoming outing won't be available on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

Arc Raiders is not coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Perhaps the most important reason why Arc Raiders won't be available on PS4 and Xbox One could be due to its scale. As showcased by the recent teaser trailer, the game will have rich and immersive graphics with a sandbox format to offer the best possible experience.

In order to achieve this goal, the developers must have decided to stick only with the development of PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions.

The game won't be available on PS4 and Xbox One. (Image via Embark Studios)

As of now, Arc Raiders is confirmed for launch on next-gen devices only alongside PC at some point in 2025. Before releasing globally, however, the game will have a closed public playtest this year in October. This will allow interested players to get a taste of what the game has in store for them.

Arc Raiders won't be a free-to-play shooter

Previously, Embark Studios' team was going to make Arc Raiders a free-to-play action survival shooter. However, this approach has now changed, according to the executive producer Aleksander Gröndal.

The game will now cost $40. (Image via Embark Studios)

In a recent press release, Mr. Gröndal revealed the reason why Arc Raiders will be a premium game costing $40, instead of being F2P.

"You may recall that ARC Raiders was announced as a free-to-play game. Today, we announced that ARC Raiders will be released as a $40 premium title. There are many reasons for this change, and they all boil down to our conviction that a premium business model is a better fit for the type of game we’re building. A premium model allows us to create a more focused, balanced, and engaging action-survival experience."

