5 best weapons for Spectre Divide Ranked

Spectre Divide’s ranked playlist is set to commence on September 3, 2024. Since most will be competing for their ranks, they will want to bring out the best guns this title from Mountaintop Studios has to offer. When wielding these weapons, players will be unstoppable and the source of chaos throughout the match.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five best weapons players should be using in the Spectre Divide Ranked mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best weapons players should use in Spectre Divide Ranked

1) M67 Reaver

M67 Reaver in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Out of all Weapons in Spectre Divide, the M67 Reaver is one of the best Assault Rifles players can get their hands on. Those who are fond of good visuals and DPS should consider picking this weapon up in every ranked match.

Additionally, this weapon is quite affordable which means that even players low on money can purchase this weapon throughout the match.

2) Crusader

Crusader in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Another Assault Rifle players should consider picking up while playing the Spectre Divide ranked mode is Crusader. With excellent TTK (Time To Kill) this weapon can easily help its wielder dominate every round they play. Moreover, those who prefer a slower approach to each encounter while cautiously calculating the outcome should be using this Assault Rifle every chance they get.

Since this is an Assault Rifle, players will naturally have a range advantage over those using SMGs. Therefore, one can increase their chances of winning by forcing opponents into long-range fights.

3) Whisper

Whisper in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Whisper is the best weapon for those who have more of a run-and-gun playstyle. Since Whisper is an SMG, the best way to utilize its versatility is to run toward the enemies and force them into a CQB (Close Quarter Combat) or close-range fight. If they are using an Assault Rifle, there is a high chance they will lose the fight unless they start hitting headshots.

Moreover. since the SMGs are comparatively cheaper than the ARs (Assault Rifles), players can easily purchase this weapon every round, even if they lose it.

4) Buzzsaw RT40

Buzzsaw RT40 in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The Buzzsaw RT40 is an excellent SMG that players should consider picking up in their ranked matches. Since most SMGs come at a lower price point than ARs, players can purchase them without worrying about a dent in their wallet, giving them a viable option to fall back on.

Moreover, in close-range fights, SMGs are more likely to win every fight due to them having a high rate of fire. However, do note that due to the high rate of fire, each bullet deals less damage when compared to Assault Rifles.

5) Prototype-OP

Prototype-OP in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

While the Assault Rifles and SMGs are excellent, players fond of a high-risk-high-reward playstyle should consider picking up the Prototype-OP Sniper Rifle. As it’s a Sniper Rifle, playing with it is quite satisfying especially when the headshots connect.

To utilize this weapon to its full extent, one should stay back and hold an angle for the enemies who dare to peek. This gun can also be used for an aggressive playstyle as long as players hit their shots properly.

