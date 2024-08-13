Since Mountaintop Studios’ new 3v3 FPS is right around the corner, FPS fans worldwide are interested in all weapons in Spectre Divide. This limited access beta event is set to commence on August 13, at 4 pm UTC/ 9 am PT/ 9:30 pm IST and continue till August 21, 2024. Along with direct collaboration with Shroud, the developers intend to provide a brand-new experience.

The duality-driven free-to-play competitive shooter will surely add another layer of excitement for players. Additionally, the developers have promised to add some unique arsenal based on future technology.

Keeping that in mind, this article will list all available weapons in Spectre Divide.

Available weapons in Spectre Divide

Mountaintop Studios has added 19 weapons for FPS fans to cherish, ranging from pistols to snipers. Players can expect the developers to add more futuristic weapons following the game’s final release. Once Mountaintop Studios does so, we’ll expand our Spectre Divide weapons list accordingly.

Trending

Pistols

M10 Brat Pistol in SD (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Pistols mostly excel at close range. While a few of them provide average damage, the Duster RX6 stands out to be super lethal regardless of range.

M2 Carbon

M10 Brat

Shiv

Duster RX6

Read More: Is SD available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Shotguns

Shotguns tend to be extremely lethal at close range. The developers have added only two shotguns to the title. However, players can expect more variety of firearms to be introduced in-game. Here are the shotgun-class weapons in Spectre Divide:

M17 Bouncer

M18 Drummer

SMGs

SMG category weapons in Spectre Divide mostly excel in close and mid-range combats. Players must opt for the following weapons after winning the initial round:

M25 Hornet

Buzzsaw RT40

Whisper

Also read: Is SD free-to-play?

Assault Rifles

M67 Reaver AR in SD (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Assault Rifles in Spectre Divide can outperform most weapon classes in terms of overall usage. Regardless of the range, players with exceptional aims can wreak havoc with this weapon.

Trident

Cyclone

Tempest

Crusader

Blackout

M67 Reaver

LMGs

Players who prefer to keep a lot of bullets in reserve must opt for LMGs in Mountaintops' brand-new title. Here are the LMGs available in the Spectre Divide weapon list:

M49 Fury

Berserker RB3

Snipers

Prototype-OP in SD (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

There are only two snipers available in Mountaintops’ 3v3 duality-driven FPS:

Harpe

Prototype-OP

That sums up all the information regarding all Spectre Divide weapons.

For more content related to Mountaintop Sudios’ in-house 3v3 competitive shooter, check out Sportskeeda’s FPS page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!