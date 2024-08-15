If you're tuning into Shroud and Mountaintop Studios' latest FPS title, you definitely need to get your hands on the 5 best weapons in Spectre Divide. This game has garnered a huge fan following, and the competition between players is quite astounding. Naturally, you must be equipped with the best weapons to help crumble your rivals.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the 5 best weapons in Spectre Divide. To know more, read below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Prototype-OP, Blackout AR, and three other best weapons in Spectre Divide

If you want the best weapons in Spectre Divide, you must grind your way to getting them in-game. While the weapon remains unlocked during your playtime, you must earn enough cash and credits each round to purchase them for your character.

Trending

That said, let us look at some of the best weapons in Spectre Divide that you can use to dominate your competition.

1) Prototype-OP

Prototype-OP is a bolt-action sniper (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Prototype-OP is a Tier-5 weapon in the game. It is a bolt-action sniper, similar to what one might find in other tac-shooters like Valorant and CS2. The Prototype-OP has an extremely slow rate of fire, but what makes this gun one of the most meta-tier weapons in the game is its one-shot potential.

A single shot to the torso can effectively kill a player in this game. If you have adept mechanical skill when it comes to using snipers, and are well versed with either the Operator in Valorant or the AWP in CS2, you should definitely pick up this weapon.

Read more: Is Spectre Divide available on PS4 and Xbox One?

2) Blackout AR

Blackout AR offers suppression (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

What makes the Blackout Assault Rifle one of the best weapons in Spectre Divide is its use of suppression and impeccable hip-fire accuracy.

Despite having to aim-down-sight and focus-fire for most of your gameplay in Spectre Divide, there are moments when you might resort to hip-firing in the game. This gun simply outshines all other ARs in this regard. Furthermore, the suppressor is fantastic for hiding bullet tracers and not revealing your location. You can get extremely crafty with this weapon.

3) M18 Drummer

M18 Drummer is an automatic shotgun (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Spectre Divide incorporates the concept of duality, and with the ability to play with two different characters at once, players have a whole new range of teamplay options. This is a massive opportunity for players to bring a shotgun for close-quarter gameplay, and the M18 Drummer is undoubtedly the best choice when it comes to shotguns.

Set up one of your characters on-site, or create crossfire, and wreak havoc as enemies streamline into a bombsite in the game using this weapon.

Also read: Is Spectre Divide free-to-play?

4) Duster RX6

Duster RX6 Pistol has a one-shot potential (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

If you have experienced mechanical skills, and love using hard-hitting pistols, the Duster RX6 is one of the best weapons in Spectre Divide for you. It has a slow rate of fire, extremely high damage, and an extremely small magazine size. We believe it is the perfect eco-round weapon for players who have precise aiming skills.

The weapon offers one-shot headshot potential, and in the right hands, it can easily be the deciding factor in turning around unfavorable rounds in the game.

Read more: All Spectre Divide rewards and how to unlock them (Closed Beta)

5) M67 Reaver

M67 ReaverAssault Rifle has extremely high damage (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

M67 Reaver is an extremely powerful Assault Rifle in Spectre Divide. What sets this gun apart from its competition is its extremely high damage, and to counter-act it, its high recoil as well.

The M67 Reaver offers one-shot headshot potential, and it is suited for players who have trigger discipline and adept aiming skills. This weapon requires precise gunplay, and in the right hands, it is undoubtedly one of the best weapons in Spectre Divide.

You might be interested in: Spectre Divide PC system requirements revealed

For more related news and guides on this game, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!