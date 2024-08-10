All Spectre Divide rewards and how to unlock them

Several Spectre Divide rewards are being offered to players who want to jump into the Early Access playtest and for those who have already participated since its Alpha release. Starting from unique collectable Twitch Drops to a range of rewards earned by simply participating in the game, players will get a chance to collect quite a variety of items while opting to play Spectre Divide during its early access.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the Spectre Divide rewards and how they can unlock them in the game. To know more, read below.

All Spectre Divide rewards

As per the official blog post, there are different programs through which players can unlock these Spectre Divide rewards. Here is a detailed list of all the programs and the rewards offered through them:

Twitch Drops

Bad Intentions Spray

Troublemaker Banner

Sinister Smile Charm

Alpha Playtest Rewards

Duality Puck Charm

Community Rewards

The Stinger Charm

Golden Puck Charm

How to unlock Spectre Divide rewards

Here is a step-by-step guide to unlocking all the different rewards offered in Spectre Divide during its early access gameplay:

Twitch Drops

To unlock the Twitch Drops, follow these steps:

Launch Twitch.tv on your browser and log into the website. Proceed to head towards 'Drops-enabled' Spectre Divide streams. Watch the stream for the prescribed time limit for each item. Upon completing the watch time requirements, head to the 'Drops and Rewards' tab under your profile. Open it, and scroll to the reward you've just earned. Press on 'Claim' to successfully secure them in your connected Steam account for Spectre Divide.

Upon following these steps, you can secure yourselves with the Spectre Divide rewards offered via the Twitch Drops program.

Alpha Playtest Rewards

The Duality Puck Charm will be automatically granted to all players who participated in the Alpha and Stress Test period for Spectre Divide.

Community Rewards

The Stinger Charm

Players can unlock the Stinger Charm Community Reward by being a top performer in the game. It will be granted to those who consistently stay on top of the leaderboards for community-held tournaments and events.

Golden Puck Charm

The Golden Puck Charm can be unlocked by players who go above and beyond in helping the Spectre Divide community. It'll essentially be granted to those who aid in moderation, bug fixes, and other developmental problems that the game might face in its upcoming launch.

