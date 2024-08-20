All Rank Divisions in Spectre Divide Closed Beta

Mountaintop Studios has recently revealed all rank divisions in Spectre Divide. Players have been hopping into the servers since August 19 to test their skills in this duality-based 3v3 tactical shooter. Players must complete at least five placement matches to obtain their initial rank.
Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the rank divisions in Spectre Divide alongside its criteria in-game.
Rank Divisions in Spectre Divide
Solo ranks are distributed in seven categories ranging from Bronze to Champion, whereas Team ranks range from Undiscovered to Champion. Each tier is split into 4 divisions with 1 being the lowest and 4 the highest.
Meanwhile, players must earn 200 SR (Santai Rating) in every individual division to be promoted to the next. There will be no restrictions on the SR, once they reach the top and achieve the Champion rank as a Solo or Team.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of Spectre Divide Rank distribution:
Solo Ranks
- Bronze 1
- Bronze 2
- Bronze 3
- Bronze 4
- Silver 1
- Silver 2
- Silver 3
- Silver 4
- Gold 1
- Gold 2
- Gold 3
- Gold 4
- Platinum 1
- Platinum 2
- Platinum 3
- Platinum 4
- Emerald 1
- Emerald 2
- Emerald 3
- Emerald 4
- Ruby 1
- Ruby 2
- Ruby 3
- Ruby 4
- Diamond 1
- Diamond 2
- Diamond 3
- Diamond 4
- Champion
Team Ranks
- Undiscovered 1
- Undiscovered 2
- Undiscovered 3
- Undiscovered 4
- Prospect 1
- Prospect 2
- Prospect 3
- Prospect 4
- Talent 1
- Talent 2
- Talent 3
- Talent 4
- Professional 1
- Professional 2
- Professional 3
- Professional 4
- Elite 1
- Elite 2
- Elite 3
- Elite 4
- International 1
- International 2
- International 3
- International 4
- Superstar 1
- Superstar 2
- Superstar 3
- Superstar 4
- World Class 1
- World Class 2
- World Class 3
- World Class 4
- Champion
Criteria
According to Spectre Divide’s Ranked Mode FAQ section, Players worldwide must win a minimum of 5 matches in the Casual mode to access Ranked. Meanwhile, they can opt for a solo, a duo, or a trio stack before getting into the ranked action. Finally, the lobby leader can choose between the team rank and solo rank modes.
Following the advent of Ranked, Mountaintop developers have tweaked the winning conditions for all modes. Currently, players must maintain a 2-round advantage in the overtime period to secure a victory, and there is no possibility for a tie.
That’s all the information we’ve got on the brand-new Ranked mode and rank divisions in Spectre Divide.
