Spectre Divide Metro map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

Spectre Divide features three distinct maps in the current playtest phase - Metro, Mill, and Skyway. All the maps follow a similar pattern with varying terrain and elevation changes to provide the player base with a challenging shooter experience. Combined with its unique two-body mechanism, fans would need to efficiently place down their Spectres to maintain maximum map control and win rounds.

The Metro map showcases a modern battlefield with vibrant interiors of a station that previously connected Breakwater's city center and an oasis-themed resort. It is a balanced map that stretches almost equally in both directions. However, it is more complex when compared to Mill, and has a lot of open spaces and corners that need to be checked while traversing.

This article will highlight the entire Metro map in Spectre Divide.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Spectre Divide Metro map layout and callouts

Metro Minimap (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Defenders

Metro map Defender side (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The defending team has direct access to both bomb sites - A-site through Repair and B-site through Alley. The map has a central Mid area that can be reached through Nest, Luggage, and Mid Platform. Players can also choose to take up aggressive tactics and push ahead from each bomb site to take map control.

The Yard is a massive playground for gunfights as it features an open area with minimal cover around the middle. However, the A-site has more twists and turns in Service and Arrivals through Door.

Attackers

Metro map Attacker side (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The Attackers can choose to take one of three routes - Mid control through Lobby, B-Site entry through Garage, or A-Site control through Upper Stairs. Due to the 3v3 match format, the team will need to hold down one site and move through a single route to successfully plant the Zeus.

Taking control of A-Site through Service and Arrivals appears easier when compared to the single entry point that is available in B-Main and Corridor. However, both these routes will require at least 2 players to partner up and clear the area with a single sweep.

How to play attack and defense on the Metro map?

Defenders

Metro map B-Site (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The Defending team should ideally set down a few of the available Spectres in each bomb site and fight for Mid control. This makes it easier to rotate from either side of the map while cornering the enemy team. While Mid does not directly connect to A or B-site, it provides access to Luggage and Mid Platform for site control. This makes Luggage a prime spot where the defending team must focus during the early game.

In case of site aggression, players can switch to their Spectres placed on the bomb sites to defend and deny any Zeus plants.

Attackers

Metro Map Lobby (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The Attackers need to maintain a formidable presence around the Mid area to stop rotations and potentially flank through Mid Platform. However, it is crucial to place one Spectre in the Lobby to gain information on potential defender flanks.

Attacking B-Site is fairly straightforward as it demands both Yard and Corridor control. Once that is achieved, one player can walk to Alley while the other plants the Zeus.

A-site is a bit more complicated as Platform is the only entry point into the area. This region would require deploying and combining different Sponsor abilities to gain site control. However, once the Zeus is planted in A, players can position themselves around the various corners of the site for a quick win.

That is everything you need to know about the Metro map in Spectre Divide. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

