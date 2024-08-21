Arc Raiders: Price, release window, platforms, and more

Arc Raiders is a brand new third-person PvPvE action survival shooter from Embark Studios, the same team that worked on The Finals. The new IP was recently revealed with an intriguing teaser trailer during the Gamescom 2024 event's Opening Night Live. While offering its first glimpse, Arc Raiders also shared some key details on its price, release window, and supported platforms.

This article will mention all the crucial details on the price, release date window, and platforms for Embark Studios' Arc Raiders.

Arc Raiders price details confirmed

While the game was previously supposed to be a free-to-play action shooter, its developers recently confirmed that Arc Raiders will now be a premium game instead of going the route of other free-to-play live service titles in the market. The price of Arc Raiders will be $40 at launch.

The PvPvE action survival shooter will be priced at $40 (Image via Embark Studios)

This massive change was quite unexpected but the developers mentioned a key reason while justifying their decision. Here's what Embark Studios' Aleksander Gröndal, who's the executive producer on Arc Raiders, wrote in a press release:

"You may recall that ARC Raiders was announced as a free-to-play game. Today, we announced that ARC Raiders will be released as a $40 premium title. There are many reasons for this change, and they all boil down to our conviction that a premium business model is a better fit for the type of game we’re building. A premium model allows us to create a more focused, balanced, and engaging action-survival experience."

Arc Raiders release window revealed

Embark Studios' team has also confirmed the release window for the game. According to the latest update, Arc Raiders will officially launch at some point in 2025. The good news is that players will be able to get a taste of its gameplay early via a closed playtest.

Arc Raiders will launch at some point in 2025 (Image via Embark Studios)

The playtest for Arc Raiders is set to begin on October 24, 2024, and will last till October 27, 2024. During the closed public playtesting period, interested fans will get a chance to download the limited build of Arc Raiders to see what it has to offer to make them buy it eventually upon release.

Arc Raider all platforms confirmed

The PvPvE action survival shooter will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X\S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store at launch. Additionally, it will be available to stream as well through Nvidia GeForce Now.

Arc Raiders will be available on next-gen consoles and PCs (Image via Embark Studios)

Unfortunately, Arc Raiders won't be available on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. The developers are focusing only on the next generation of gaming devices for this ambitious project.

That's pretty much everything there's to know regarding Arc Raiders' price, release window, and all of its supported platforms.

