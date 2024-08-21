How to get ARC Raiders early access?

ARC Raiders is an upcoming third-person, PvPvE action survival shooter game by Embark Studios, set in a lethal sci-fi world. The title was initially disclosed in 2021 but delayed for several years. Finally, at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, the developers announced that the title would be released in 2025. Players can also get early access to play the beta version of the title.

Read on to learn how to get early access to ARC Raiders.

How to register for ARC Raiders Early Access

You can register for ARC Raiders Early Access with the four simple steps mentioned below:

Open your Steam account.

Search for "ARC Raiders."

Navigate to the “Request Access” button.

After clicking the button a pop-up will open for confirmation, click the button again.

Upon following these steps, you’ll get another pop-up message displaying “ Request Submitted.”

Everything we know about ARC Raiders

The event displayed the teaser video, demonstrating the title’s highly intensive graphics with immersive gameplay. As confirmed by the developers, the title will launch on Steam, Epic Game Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and cloud streaming via Nvidia GeForce Now. Players who signed up for Early Access can also get a chance to enjoy the playtesting of the title on Steam.

The first public playtest will start on October 24, 2024, and continue till October 27, 2024. The developers also mentioned some statements regarding the title's gameplay:

"This place isn’t safe and hasn’t been for a long time. About a decade ago, a mysterious mechanized threat appeared here. They’re known as ARC.People have fled to the underground colony of Speranza, seeking supplies to survive, and shelter from the machines. Demand for resources is at an all-time high. But getting those resources is a risky job, and it isn’t for everyone."

As stated by Aleksander Grøndal, the Executive Producer of ARC Raiders, the title was initially announced as free-to-play, but it was later made into a premium title by charging $40.

According to him, this change can help the developers transition to a premium model and allow them to focus on major improvements. He also mentioned they're creating an engaging, balanced, and repayable action survival experience for players.

