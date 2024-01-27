7 best FPS games like Call of Duty in 2024

The beloved, often controversial first-person shooter franchise has nothing quite like it, which makes choosing a list of best FPS games like Call of Duty all the more difficult. Despite this setback, a wide variety of multiplayer and military shooter games that cover certain niches offered by the franchise exist, making them well worth a try in 2024.

Join us as we dive into 7 of the best FPS games like Call of Duty in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Games like Call of Duty that are worth playing in 2024

7) Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The sequel to 2016’s incredibly popular Overwatch, Overwatch 2, was developed as a replacement to the 2016 game, featuring a wide roster of characters to choose from, each unit possessing unique movesets and skills. Overwatch 2 brought with it multiple changes to the classic Overwatch formula, allowing for tighter, PvP-focused gameplay.

Despite valid criticisms surrounding its gameplay and progression, Overwatch 2 is still a fun free-to-play title that possesses crossplay and gains an entry into our list of the best FPS games like Call of Duty.

6) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Released in 2021, Halo Infinite is the newest entry in the Halo series of video games that was previously exclusive to the Xbox. Infinite has players step into the shoes of the iconic super soldier Master Chief as they explore the dangers of Zeta Halo, attempting to take out the Banished. Infinite also features a robust multiplayer component that is entirely free-to-play, supported by various microtransactions.

Despite major setbacks, Halo Infinite is in a much better state than it was at launch and is definitely an FPS title you should not sleep on in 2024.

5) Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege was released first in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC - with current generation ports following shortly afterward. Much unlike the other games like Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege is more small-scale in nature. The game has players duking it out in teams of two, each composed of unique “Operators” possessing skills of their own.

The game is frequently on sale and is very much worth the asking price, offering players fun, fast-paced, tactical FPS action. A DLC known as “Extraction” is also available and is worth considering.

4) Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Widely considered by fans to be the strongest competitor in the best FPS games like Call of Duty category, Battlefield has always been a widely popular, polished franchise. Unlike the most recent entry (Battlefield 2042), Battlefield 1 offers a vastly superior experience. Despite being released in 2016, the game still retains an active, passionate playerbase. Battlefield 1 is set during the events of World War 1 and can be compared to the initial Call of Duty titles.

Battlefield 1 also goes on sale rather frequently and is available to play via the EA Play subscription service.

3) Apex Legends

Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

The free-to-play battle royale hero shooter from Respawn Entertainment has more in common with Titanfall 2 when compared to this list’s best games like Call of Duty. Apex Legends shares much of its DNA with Titanfall 2, possessing familiar combat mechanics and weapons with a huge focus on traversal and speed.

The game possesses a large install base and is very much worth playing in 2024 - especially given its crossplay capabilities.

2) Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve)

The successor to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Counter-Strike 2 brings the same gameplay loop and formula of the former, wrapped in a more refined and updated package. Released on September 27, 2023, CS2 is a free-to-play tactical FPS game like Call of Duty in certain aspects.

Both games explore the military shooter theme, possess a massive playerbase, and are free-to-play titles supported by cosmetic microtransactions.

Counter-Strike 2 has faced numerous hurdles since its launch but has quickly recovered to be one of the best free-to-play games available for the PC.

1) Spec Ops: The Line

Spec Ops: The Line (Image via 2K)

While not exactly a free-to-play, online cooperative multiplayer behemoth, Spec Ops: The Line delivers in its powerful campaign that still resonates with players 11 years after its release. The game can be considered as a “satire” of military shooter FPS games like Call of Duty, in a rather firm departure from the usual Spec Ops series of games.

Despite being a commercial failure, Spec Ops: The Line is an amazing video game that wholeheartedly deserves the top spot on our list.