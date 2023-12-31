7 best free-to-play games on PC 

Over the last few years, free-to-play games have significantly contributed to the growth of PC gaming. These games have long captivated gamers worldwide, ranging from MMORPGs to first-person shooters and even battle royale titles. The top titles in the industry are becoming increasingly expensive. Combine that with a few new games with essential elements locked behind a DLC fee, which may irritate players who desire new experiences.

This list will provide free-to-play games for people looking forward to immersing themselves in some wonderful gaming experience without worrying about spending money.

Note: This list is a work in progress. It will be updated according to when more games get released in the future.

Best free-to-play games on PC as of December 2023

1) Genshin Impact

The upcoming patch will be one of the biggest patches in Genshin Impact, bringing the Annual Lantern Rite festival to the game (Image via Hoyoverse)

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular free-to-play games on the market right now, and it has served a significant role in propelling the creator, Hoyoverse, to prominence worldwide. It will be quite surprising to find someone who has not heard about this title.

This game's appeal lies in its cel-shaded open world with an anime aesthetic. Once someone gets deep into Genshin Impact, they will discover a world full of deep lore and history, amazing side quests, and fun combat that uses elemental reactions as its foundation.

2) Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is currently hosting its 1.6 update (Image via Hoyoverse)

Like its sibling title, Genshin Impact, it may be tough to find someone who hasn't heard about Hoyoverse's sci-fi space RPG, released in 2023. Honkai Star Rail has become a global phenomenon since its inception, attracting millions of players worldwide and earning numerous prizes throughout the year.

Where real-time fighting prevails in Genshin Impact, Star Rail has a traditional turn-based combat system. The game isn't as open-world as its predecessor, but it has enough substance to entertain you for hours. The next chapter of Penacony is also almost here, making it the perfect time to pick up this free-to-play game and embark on the cosmos with the Astral Express.

3) Counter-Strike 2

CS2 is one of the most played games on Steam (Image via Valve)

Counter-Strike has always been one of the most played FPS games of all time. What started as a mod for Valve's acclaimed video game Half-Life soon developed into a global competitive first-person shooter. Counter-Strike Global Offensive was the biggest platform that gave rise to many popular players and streamers, including Michael "Shroud" Grezesiek.

Valve decided to update Global Offensive, and thus came Counter-Strike 2, a visually enhanced version of what was there before with updated mechanics. Counter-Strike might be one of the hardest games to get into, but playing it with friends can provide some excellent memories.

4) Valorant

Valorant has been one of the biggest FPS games in the market (Image via Riot Games)

Riot's free-to-play game combines tactical first-person shooting with hero-based powers, making it one of the most well-known PC FPS titles. Many people compare Valorant to Overwatch and Counter-Strike, but just with the enjoyable aspects.

Where Overwatch forces you to rely on your abilities and CS forces you to rely on tactical shooting, Valorant lets you combine the distinctive skills of each member of its squad with satisfying gunplay. The game also has some of the best-looking skins available, albeit at an additional cost.

5) DOTA 2

DOTA 2 might be your game if you enjoy MOBA (Image via Valve)

Valve solidified its reputation as one of the finest game makers when it converted yet another mod into a full-fledged free-to-play game. DOTA, or Defense of the Ancients, originally started as a fan-made mod for Worldcraft III. Valve noticed the potential and released DOTA 2 in 2013, which launched to critical acclaim.

The gameplay is quite simple, as you need to use various heroes to battle other players and take down their towers while simultaneously defending your own. Despite being almost a decade old, DOTA 2 still sees millions of players thanks to it being a free-to-play game and Valve updating it regularly.

6) Fortnite

Epic Games' battle royale title remains popular to this day (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite was Epic Games' attempt to create a battle royale game when the genre was still hot, and it was a success. This title, designed to compete with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG, offered a free-to-play alternative with a gorgeous art style.

Despite the battle royale genre dying due to oversaturation, Fortnite remains a popular title, thanks to Epic frequently introducing new game modes, such as LEGO Fortnite, and content to the game.

7) League of Legends

League of Legends has one of the most intricate lore (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games always seems to compete with Valve since League of Legends was a contender for being the finest MOBA on the market before Valve's DOTA 2. Like its competitors, League has a broad array of champions and rich backstory and world-building that other multiplayer games lack. Much like DOTA, this title is also a free-to-play game, further contributing to its popularity.

The number of storylines that may be told in League has given rise to one of Netflix's most popular programs, Arcane. While you wait for Season 2, you can immerse yourself in League of Legends and try your hand at the source material.