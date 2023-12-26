5 major changes with Dota 2 Patch 7.35b

Dota 2 7.35b brought essential balancing, buffs, nerfs, and reworks after the game-changing 7.35 gameplay update. This minor patch may mark the resurgence of the infamous zoo meta in future updates, as heroes requiring micro-skills dominate the current meta. Additionally, several items were adjusted to limit the OP potential of specific heroes, particularly in the late game.

Undoubtedly, the major changes in 7.35b serve as stepping stones for the next significant gameplay update. That said, you can learn about the five most radical changes in 7.35b by scrolling ahead.

Here are the 5 major changes in Dota 2 7.35b

1) Solar Crest nerf

Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +4

All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +4

Shine Mana Cost increased from 0 to 100

No longer grants bonus movement speed nor attack speed when cast on self (same as armor)

Solar Crest's rework in 7.35 has transformed it into a go-to item for support heroes. When self-casting Shine in Dota 2 7.35b, your hero will no longer receive the extra movement and attack speed buffs. This change is problematic because the lack of extra movement speed may make your hero vulnerable to flanks, leaving them confined on all sides.

Additionally, the armor and attributes nerfs decrease the survivability rate of Solar Crest holders. With physical damage-dealing heroes at the top of the meta, the Solar Crest nerf will undoubtedly cripple support mains who rush this item. When Shine is used on an ally, they will gain 7 bonus armor, 70 attack speed, 15% extra movement speed, and 400 physical damage barrier shield.

2) Outworld Destroyer

Arcane Orb

Mana Pool To Damage decreased from 13/14/15/16% to 12/13/14/15%

Astral Imprisonment

Damage decreased from 120/200/280/360 to 90/180/270/360

Essence Flux

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 60s to 80s

Sanity's Eclipse

Mana Allergy no longer deals damage

In response to his sudden rise in the meta, all four spells of Outworld Destroyer spells were nerfed in Dota 2 7.35b. Astral Imprisonment, once a reliable spell that dealt 120 damage to banished units at level 1, now only deals 90 damage. This nerf eliminates the possibility of securing kills in the early and laning stages of the game.

Additionally, the Mana Allergy debuff from Sanity's Eclipse no longer does damage, further crippling OD's power spike. Supports who rush Glimmer or any other magic-resistant items can escape with low health when they get banished and eclipsed.

3) Vladmir's Offering

No longer has a 250g recipe. Total cost decreased from 2450 to 2200

Can now be disassembled

Vladimir's Offering can now be disassembled, enabling carry heroes like PA, Ursa, AM, WK, and more to purchase the item. With a few more buffs, Vlad's may bring back the old meta where safelaners used to rush it for the bonus armor and damage. The following are the required items to build Vladmir's Offering:

Buckler

Ring of Basilius

Morbid Mask

Blades of Attack

After disassembling, you can use Buckler to purchase Assault Curaiss, Morbid Mask for Satanic, and Blades of Attack for Crystalys to increase your hero's overall power.

4) Shiva's Guard

Armor bonus decreased from +20 to +16

All Attributes bonus decreased from +8 to +6

Health Regen bonus decreased from +8 to +6

Shiva's Guard received a big rework and significant buffs in Dota 2 7.35. The item quickly became the Holy Grail for Leshrac mains, as when paired up with Bloodstone, the hero became nearly unkillable. Surprisingly, the item only received small nerfs that barely made any difference.

The only troublesome nerf is the armor reduction, especially for heroes who lack strong armor even after purchasing Shiva's Guard. The attribute and health regen bonuses are nerfed by 2, but this won't have a significant impact, as heroes can purchase other defensive items to simply replace the bonus elements

5) Faceless Void

Timelock

No longer procs on denies

Bonus Damage decreased from 15/20/25/30 to 10/15/20/25

Talents

Level 15 Talent Time Lock Damage decreased from +50 to +40

Faceless Void relies on Timelock to deal damage inside Chronosphere, especially during the early and mid-game stages. The bonus damage from the passive received a nerf that will slow down Void's impact in teamfights. This change will force players to jungle until they accumulate significant damage items before effectively using Chronosphere.

Additionally, Timelock no longer procs when you deny allied creeps, hence a negative impact in the laning stage. Before 7.35b, Faceless Void mains, even if they lost track of timing, could turn the game with Timelock and basic attack items. However, this approach won't be as effective now, as the passive only deals 25 damage at level 4 in Dota 2 7.35b.

This wraps up our foray into the five major changes in Dota 2 7.35b.