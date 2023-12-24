Dota 2 7.35b: All winners and losers

The latest Dota 2 Patch 7.35b implemented marginal reworks to balance the game ahead of the next Dota Pro Circuit event. However, these changes fell short as some heroes remain annoying to play against. The predecessor of Dota 2 7.35b introduced new strategies, broken heroes, and deadly wombo-combos. Consequently, players witnessed a surge in cheesy strats and uncounterable builds in both ranked and unranked pubs.

Patch 7.35b, a minor update, slightly decreased the effectiveness of these new factors. Scroll ahead to learn about the winners and losers of the patch, along with their changes in Dota 2 7.35b.

Winners of Dota 2 7.35b

Phantom Assassin

Creeping Shadow Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Stifling Dagger

Attack Damage increased from 25/40/55/70% to 30/45/60/75%

Phantom Strike

Bonus Attack Speed increased from 80/110/140/170 to 100/130/160/190

Blur

Duration increased from 25s to 30s

Fan of Knives

Max Health Damage increased from 25% to 28%

Mortred can now one-shot helpless enemy supports more quickly and stealthily with her new buffs in 7.35b. Stifling Dagger's damage increase by 5% is quite substantial, as Phantom Assassin (PA) can secure the last hits from a safe spot. Furthermore, Blur's duration now lasts for 30 seconds, which is excellent for PA mains who like to stay hidden on the map when farming.

Phantom Strike received a major buff as PA's attack speed has been increased by 20 units. Fan of Knives, Shard upgrade, also received a buff that inflicts 3% more max health damage. Phantom Assassin is back to haunt your ranked pubs with these buffs and is a clear winner in 7.35b.

Lycan

Featured image of Lycan (Image via Valve and Sportskeeda)

Summon Wolves

Damage increased from 20-23/26-29/32-34/38-40 to 22-24/28-30/34-36/40-42

Shapeshift

Health bonus increased from 200/300/400 to 250/350/450

Critical Damage increased from 160/190/220% to 160/200/240%

Lycan is back in the meta, and this time, you can utilize Banehallow to split-push, chase down fleeing enemies, and clear enemy jungles. Wolves now deal maximum damage of 40-42, making them very effective in ratting.

As a result, you can simply purchase Helm of the Overlord, dominate an Ancient Creep that provides movement speed or attack buffs, and start pushing with your enhanced wolves to reap in-game rewards.

The health bonus and crit damage buffs for Shapeshift bring forth the long-lost physical damage build for Banehallow. With the additional health bonus, you can tower dive using Shapeshift and absorb more damage. Lycan's power spike is significantly enhanced in 7.35b, so consider using this hero as an offlaner or safelaner.

Juggernaut

Armor of the Unyielding Mask (Image via Valve)

Blade Fury

Mana Cost rescaled from 120/110/100/90 to 100

Damage per tick increased from 35/40/45/50 to 45/50/55/60

Juggernaut's iconic Bladefury, after its rework in 7.35, was again on the receiving end of buffs. The mana cost rework doesn't affect the hero much, as his mana pool is well enough to sustain.

Furthermore, the damage tick increase by 10 is beneficial for Juggernaut mains who like to join fights early on. Purchase items that grant you attack speed and Shard, then level up Blade Fury perks on the Talent Tree to make Blade Fury more potent.

Mjolnir, Butterfly, Manta Style, and Power Threads are some of the go-to items for the Blade Fury build to further increase the efficiency of Juggernaut in Dota 2.

Other winners in Dota 2 7.35b

Beastmaster - 90 seconds cooldown on Primal Roar at level 1 is perfect for the early game and co.

- 90 seconds cooldown on Primal Roar at level 1 is perfect for the early game and co. Elder Titan - Level 1 Echo Stomp's wake-up damage threshold now deals 100 damage, good for securing early kills and ganks.

- Level 1 Echo Stomp's wake-up damage threshold now deals 100 damage, good for securing early kills and ganks. Pangolier - Can clear waves faster and inflict a bigger portion of damage via Swashbuckle's width buff to 140.

- Can clear waves faster and inflict a bigger portion of damage via Swashbuckle's width buff to 140. Tiny - Does 15%,10%, and 5% more splash damage from Tree Grab at Levels 1, 2, and 3.

- Does 15%,10%, and 5% more splash damage from Tree Grab at Levels 1, 2, and 3. Templar Assassin - PSI Blades range buff by 50 makes the laning stage more profitable for TA.

- PSI Blades range buff by 50 makes the laning stage more profitable for TA. Sven - Great Cleave grants a 12-strength bonus at level 4. Buy strength-based items to further enhance his damage.

- Great Cleave grants a 12-strength bonus at level 4. Buy strength-based items to further enhance his damage. Rubick - Spell Steal's new cooldown buff, 16 seconds at level 1, helps you be more active in long teamfights.

Losers of Dota 2 7.35b

Outworld Destroyer

Featured cover of OD (Image via Valve and Sportskeeda)

Arcane Orb

Mana Pool To Damage decreased from 13/14/15/16% to 12/13/14/15%

Astral Imprisonment

Damage decreased from 120/200/280/360 to 90/180/270/360

Essence Flux

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 60s to 80s

Sanity's Eclipse

Mana Allergy no longer deals damage

Outworld Destroyer's (OD) rise to the top of the meta came to a halt in Dota 2 7.35b, as all of his spells were nerfed slightly. The banished unit will now only receive 90 damage at level 1, significantly reducing this hero's kill potential in the early game.

Furthermore, spending 4200 gold to use a spell every 80 seconds will hinder OD's impact when paired with aggressive allied heroes. His power spike will reach its maximum potential only during late-game scenarios. Hence, think twice before drafting him.

Leshrac

Featured cover of Leshrac (Image via Valve)

Split Earth

Cooldown increased from 9s to 11s

Aghanim's Shard Radius Increase per strike decreased from 55 to 45

Lightning Storm

Attack Slow decreased from 50 to 20/30/40/50

Leshrac was heavily broken in the last patch, as the hero was unkillable with Bloodstone and the newly reworked Shiva's Guard. Dota 2 7.35b brought in minor changes that will minimize his ganking capabilities during the laning stage.

The Split Earth CD nerf will affect this hero's mid gameplay as the stun is very handy in securing Ranged Creep gold and harassing enemy midlaners. Additionally, the pulse strike from Split Earth's Shard upgrade can be evaded with ease, as its radius is only 45. Lightning Storm's slow is rescaled from 50 to 20 at level 1, making the early game more challenging for Leshrac.

Death Prophet

Eternal Testament Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Silence

Duration rescaled from 3/4/5/6s to 3.5/4/4.5/5s

Spirit Siphon

Base Charge Restore Time increased from 38s to 40s

Aghanim's Shard Fear Duration decreased from 1.2s to 1.0s

The small nerfs Death Prophet (DP) received put her on the losers list of Dota 2's 7.35b. Silence's duration is good in the early game but not so much in the late game, as enemy units are only silenced for 5 seconds at level 4.

The one-second difference is more than enough for enemy supports to outrun the silence duration. Spirit Siphon charge's CD nerf by 2 seconds won't change much, but its Shard upgrade now only fears enemy units for a second. This is bad as affected enemies, after a second, can simply turn back to cast spells or right-click DP to death.

