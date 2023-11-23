Is the zoo meta back in Dota 2? Exploring Helm of the Overlord and Vladmir’s Offering 7.34e changes

The post-TI Patch 7.34e in Dota 2 was not what most expected. However, with slight buffs to certain items and heroes, this patch may impact the upcoming ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023. That said, we might witness the return of the infamous zoo meta, spearheaded by Helm of the Overlord and Vladmir's Offering. For those unfamiliar, the zoo meta dominated the TI11 season, where creeps and jungler heroes received significant buffs from IceFrog.

The 7.34e might be the first update to slowly revive the zoo meta. Hence, a slight meta balance is anticipated in both pub and Tier 1 and 2 tournament games.

Helm of the Overlord changes in Dota 2 7.34e

Chen, Beastmaster, and Lycan's attributes at level 25 with Helm of the Overlord (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

As mentioned, Helm of the Overlord was granted one amor in the latest gameplay update. This may not sound like much, but the extra protection is very useful for players who like roaming with an Ancient Creep.

In some cases, you can rush Helm of the Overlord with Beastmaster, Lycan, Visage, or even Chen. Purchase Helm of the Overlord via Helm of the Dominator, Vladmir's Offering, and Recipe for a total of 6,400 gold. Helm of the Overlord provides the holder with the following stats:

+7 Strength

+7 Agility

+7 Intelligence

+7 Health Regeneration

+7 Armor

These stats are decent, and when you purchase aura-based items like Pipe of Insight and Vladmir's Offering, your hero will be even more impactful. Furthermore, when using Shapeshift on Lycan, you can aggro the tower damage to your controlled unit while you maul the enemy hero as a werewolf.

The following Ancient Creeps can be used to rat and hunt enemy heroes:

Ancient Ice Shaman - Icefire Bomb

Ancient Frostbitten Golem - Time Wrap Aura (reduces CD of allies)

Ancient Black Dragon - Fireball, Splash Attack, and Dragonhide Aura

Ancient Black Drake - Magic Amplification Aura

Ancient Granite Golem - Granite Aura

Ancient Rock Golem - Weakening Aura

Ancient Thunderhide - Slam and Frenzy

Ancient Rumblehide - War Drums Aura (stacks with Beastmaster's Inner Beast)

That said, IO players with aura-based items and Helm of the Overlord may rat or even have an Ancient Creep roaming around just for the spells or passives, depending on the situation.

Vladmir's Offering changes in Dota 2 7.34e

Vladmir's Offering (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Vladmir's Offering or Vlads, after the removal of Wraith Pack, received only two buffs over the last few patches. The first change granted increased lifesteal for creeps, while the other gave an extra armor. Vlads is slowly getting buffed, and it may take some time to see real changes.

Dota 2's upcoming hero, Ringmaster, may arrive with a new, improved patch. We could see Vladmir's Offering becoming a strong item again. The featured heroes can purchase Vlads mid-game to grant lifesteal, Mana regen, and bonus attack damage to allies within a 1200 radius.

Warlock

Vengeful Spirit

Abaddon

Omni

IO

Beastmaster

Muerta

Enchantress

Broodmother

If you are playing IO and your team is winning early fights, purchase Mekansm and Vlads to boost your healing.

Warlock mains who like purchasing Aghanim's Scepter are advised to add Vladmir's Offering to their inventory, as the latter will help the Golem tank damage whilst lifestealing from creeps or enemy heroes.

Abaddon pickers, especially the supports, must consider purchasing Vladmir's Offering early on to boost their cores' damage and help them survive. The extra armor will come in handy during the mid-game scenarios.

That concludes our exploration. Check out more exciting news and guides from the Dota 2 Sportskeeda section.