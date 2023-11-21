Dota 2 7.34e: All winners and losers

The latest 7.34e patch received mixed reviews from the Dota 2 community. Many expected heavy reworks on broken heroes, but they received little to no changes. Some even ridiculed Valve, stating that this patch should have been released as the pre-TI update to balance out heroes, items, and the overall gameplay.

With the Kuala Lumpur Major right around the corner, the new patch hasn't altered the meta. 7.34e is the only post-TI patch that didn't nerf the top meta heroes or make major changes. However, the bright side is definitely the small buffs certain heroes received.

Scroll ahead to learn about the new patch's winners and losers.

Winners of the Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

Enigma

Featured image of Enigma (Image via Dota 2)

Enigma's Black Hole is one of the best ultimates in the game unless there is an enemy Rubick. His ultimate cooldown is reduced from 200 seconds at level 4 to 180 seconds. While this may seem like a small buff on paper, its impact in-game is significant.

Just envision a late-game scenario where Enigma is throwing Black Hole every two minutes along with Refresher Orb or Refresher Shard. That can be disastrous and game-changing; hence, Enigma is one of the clear winners in the post-TI patch.

Chaos Knight

Burning Nightmare (Image via Dota 2)

Chaos Knight players might have to stack Frarie Fires at the start of the laning stage to secure last hits as the hero lost 5 base damage. This hero is still broken and is quite buffed, as he received a whopping 70% lifesteal from creeps.

If you are having a bad lane with CK, just go to the jungle and hit the neutral creeps. You automatically get stacked within a few minutes and can carry the team.

Lion

Featured image of Lion (Image via Dota 2)

Lion got a cast range buff for his Earth Spike that changed from 575 to 650. Lower-ranked players can now spam Lion to gain MMR before the next patch. You can harass the enemy heroes with ease now because of the increased range.

Lion is already an annoying hero to lane against, and this buff makes him even more troublesome. With the addition of Aghanim's Shard and a few key support items, Lion emerges as arguably one of the most formidable supports in the game.

Shadow Shaman

Featured image of Shadow Shaman (Image via Dota 2)

Rasta received a damage amplification buff for his Hex that increased from 20% to 25% at level 4. Hex at level 1 does a 10% damage amp and ranges to 15/20/25 at the final level. You can pair this hero with Ursa and end the laning stage within five to 10 minutes.

Just use Shackle on the enemy hero while your carry hits them. Then, use Hex to inflict more damage and kill the enemy hero. Shaman pickers can happily pick this hero if the team's comp is based on physical damage.

Winter Wyvern

Featured image of Winter Wyvern (Image via Dota 2)

Winter Wyvern is back as a healer in the 7.34e update, as Cold Embrace at level 1 does 40 heals per second when used on an ally. Coupled with that, Wyvern does 55 healing at level 4; this can save allies if they are caught inside a Chronosphere or at the end of receiving heavy physical damage.

Purchase Shard, Glimmer, Greaves, or any aura items to increase your impact with Winter Wyvern.

Losers of the Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

Muerta

Official image of Muerta (Image via Dota 2)

Muerta, the newly released hero, as expected, was very broken. She still is, but her silence spell, The Calling, faced some nerfs. The duration of this spell reduced to just eight seconds, coupled with a movement slow reduction that ranges from 15/20/25/30% at level 4.

Muerta's ultimate is still strong, but the duration nerf for The Calling puts a full stop to Muerta's support picks. It can be quite challenging to get early kills with The Calling, as enemies can simply walk away at level 1.

Necrophos

Apostle of Decay (Image via Dota 2)

The Pope of Pestilence, Necrophos, faces several cooldown nerfs in Patch 7.34e. This will force his mains to purchase Octarine Core and equip cooldown reduction-based neutral items.

The Heartstopper Aura regen duration has been reduced from eight to seven seconds. This change is set to impact the hero's laning stage, making the early game more challenging. Additionally, Death Seeker's cooldown has been increased from 16 to 19, dropping Necrophos to the losers' list.

Kunkka

Featured image of Kunkka (Image via Dota 2)

The admiral was often picked by midlaners in the last patch due to his strong disabling spells and versatility. Ghostship's damage delay is reduced from 45% to 35%.

The duration of Torrent Storm was also hit with a nerf as it decreased from 250 to 180. The cooldown of this spell increased by five seconds, and Tidal Wave's damage reduced from 250 to 180. It's a disappointing patch for Kunkka mains as these nerfs dismantled Kunkka's strong team fighting potential.

Dota 2 heroes with little to no changes in Patch 7.34e

These OP heroes are still broken and can change the tide of any losing game:

Bristleback

Spirit Breaker

Dark Willow

Wraith King

Witch Doctor

Primal Beast

Do check out more exciting in-game content in Sportskeeda's Dota 2 coverage.