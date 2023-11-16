Dota 2 Spirit Breaker guide: Laning, counters, items, and more

Spirit Breaker/Barathrum is undeniably one of the broken heroes in Dota 2's current meta. You can pick this hero and charge all over the map, securing kills, assists, and XP. Furthermore, his ultimate pierces debuff immunity, allowing you to disable key enemy heroes during teamfights.

Barathrum's passive ability also affects debuff-immune targets, showcasing his overall strength. Currently, players are drafting this hero as an offlaner, soft support, and hard support. In some cases, Spirit Breaker is even seen in the mid-lane. Scroll ahead to learn more about Spirit Breaker's spells, laning tips, and more.

Dota 2 Spirit Breaker spells

Spirit Breaker's default model (Image via Dota 2)

Spirit Breaker has five spells, including a passive and a Shard spell.

Charge of Darkness

Use it on an enemy target to charge through obstacles and apply Greater Bash (passive) once you hit the target. Enemy heroes, creeps, and Roshan will be affected via Greater Bash if they come in contact with Spirit Breaker's charge path. CD - 12 seconds

Aghanim's Scepter

Charge of Darkness pierces debuff immunity targets and has the cooldown reduced to eight seconds.

Bulldoze

Use it to gain a movement speed bonus and increase your status resistance by 70% at level 4. You can use Bulldoze when charging at an enemy unit or hero to increase the speed of the charge. CD - 16 seconds at level 4.

Greater Bash

Spirit Breaker's Greater Bash stuns and knocks back enemy units with a proc chance of 17%. Notably, at level 4, you deal an additional 40% damage based on your movement speed. Hence, the faster you are, the more damage you deal.

Aghanim's Shard - Planar Rocket

75% magic resistance for six seconds and applies an aura to allied heroes close to Spirit Breaker. If an enemy hero uses any single targeted spell on any units with Planar Rocket aura, the spell will be redirected towards Barathrum. CD - 20 seconds.

Nether Strike

Knock back an enemy hero twice the normal distance while dealing Greater Bash and bonus damage. CD - 30 seconds at level 3.

Dota 2 Spirit Breaker laning guide

Elemental Realms (Image via Valve)

If you play Barathrum as a support, then constantly harass the enemy heroes with charge and passive. As a melee support, your job must be to give a safe lane for your core. Just keep right-clicking the enemy support or core and deny your creeps whenever possible.

Since Charge of Darkness is a global spell, keep an eye on the map and charge enemy heroes who are getting ganked or verging on death. This way, you will gain an assist for the kill and earn some gold.

Offlaners who like drafting Barathrum must be focused on getting the last hits and picking off enemy heroes. This way, they can rush for core or team-based items and start dominating the game early on.

Furthermore, support Spirit Breakers must constantly gank other lanes with charge. This way, you can get an early Urn and start roaming the enemy jungle with your team. You must be active with this hero to reap the benefits in mid and late-game scenarios.

Dota 2 Spirit Breaker best build

Elemental Imperator (Image via Dota 2)

Purchase these items to become an absolute menace:

Enchanted Mangoes

Phase Boots/Boots of Bearing/Guardian Greaves

Echo Sabre/Harpoon

Aghanim's Scepter

Shadow Blade/Silver Edge

Black King Bar

Octarine Core (reduce your charge's CD even more)

Lotus Orb

Urn of Shadows/Spirit Vessel

Blade Mail

Assault Curaiss

Heaven's Halberd

Pipe of Insight

Refresher Orb

You can purchase Linken's Sphere, Lotus Orb, and Scythe of Vyse to counter Spirit Breaker.

Dota 2 Spirit Breaker counters

Wrath of the Hellrunner (Image via Dota 2)

The following heroes can shut down Barathrum's game plan:

Lifestealer

Razor

Rubick

Enigma

Tidehunter

Outworld Devourer

Invoker

Undying

Clockwerk

Pudge

Ember Spirit

Use Spirit Breaker to counter the following heroes:

Sniper

Weaver

Riki

Nature's Prophet

Tinker

Anti Mage

Shadow Shaman

Lion

Bounty Hunter

Dota 2 Spirit Breaker allies

These heroes will be the perfect match for Barathrum's global presence:

Spectre

Nature's Prophet

Lifestealer

Grimstroke

Bounty Hunter

Invoker

Arc Warden

Zeus

Bloodseeker

