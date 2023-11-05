Dota 2 Grimstroke guide: Laning, counters, items, and more

Grimstroke is one of the finest Dota 2 support heroes in this meta. If you want to boost your MMR and provide the best lane for your carry, then Grimstroke is the hero for you. His strong Aghanim's upgrades and potential to turn teamfights with Soulbind has solidified his position as one of the top heroes in the game.

Grimstroke was a popular pick among professional players in The International 2023. It's worth noting that this hero is mostly picked by higher-ranked players and is slowly expanding to the lower-ranked environment. Scroll ahead to gain a deeper understanding of Grimstroke, including his power spike during the laning stage and more.

Dota 2 Grimstroke abilities

Grimstroke's interface after his debut (Image via Dota 2/Blizzard Entertainment)

Stroke of Fate

Grimstroke throws ink in a straight targeted location that does increased magical damage upon the enemies it passes through. Stroke of Fate also slows enemies and travels at a speed of 2000.

CD - 5 at level 4.

Phantom's Embrace

The target will be latched and silenced by a phantom for five seconds. This spell is refreshed if the latch time is completed without the enemies destroying the phantom. Additionally, enemy units can hit the phantom three times to remove it.

CD - 18 seconds at level 4

Ink Swell and Ink Explosion

Grimstroke applies an ink buff to an allied unit, boosting their movement speed and causing damage to enemy heroes within range. After five seconds, the ink bursts and does maximum damage, stunning nearby enemy heroes.

CD - 18 seconds at level 4.

Aghanim's Shard:

The ally receives a strong dispel and deals 40% more damage while also healing for the same amount.

Soulbind

Binds two enemies, preventing them from moving away. If Grimstroke or his allies cast a spell on one of the bound targets, the other enemy hero will get hit with the same spell. This spell pierces spell immunity and is quite strong in the late game.

CD - 50 seconds at level 3.

Aghanim's Scepter (Dark Portrait):

Creates an illusion of an enemy hero, along with bonus movement speed, attack damage, and spell immunity.

Dota 2 Grimstroke laning guide

Featured image of Grimstroke (Image via Dota 2/Blizzard Entertainment)

Grimstroke can be deadly in the early game, as he can help his core get early kills in the lane. If you are laning in the safe lane, then stack using your Strock of Fate. Having said that, resort to pullling if you see your creeps hitting the enemy tower.

Additionally, if you see your carry getting harassed, don't hesitate to use Ink Swell, as the spell will most likely scare away the enemy heroes. Sometimes, you can turn around and kill the enemy heroes chasing your carry.

Also, place Sentries and Observer Wards in the jungle to learn about incoming ganks and avoid the enemy heroes blocking your camps. Furthermore, if you want to kill an enemy hero, initiate with Phantom's Embrace and instantly use Ink Swell on your ally. This way, you can easily start getting kills during the laning stage.

Make sure to collect the Bounty Runes and the Lotus from the Lotus Pool. It is also crucial to keep an eye on the midlane. If you see your midlaner getting ganked, teleport there and help.

Dota 2 Grimstroke build

You can consider purchasing the following items for your Grimstroke:

Arcane Boots (Guardian Greaves)/Tranquil Boots (Drums of Endurance)

Magic Want

Aether Lens (only if you want cast range; if not don't rush for it)

Force Staff (very important as you can save your teammates)

Glimmer Cape

Aghanim's Shard (if you don't want to buy it, destroy the Tormentor)

Aeon Disk (if the enemy heroes are jumping on you)

Aghanim's Scepter (late-game item)

Ghost Scepter

Lotus Orb

Pipe of Insight (enemy heroes with tremendous magic damage)

Dota 2 Grimstroke counters

The following heroes counter Grimstroke in Dota 2:

Sniper (this hero will never be in your range)

Lifestealer (he can simply use Rage and kill you)

Puck

Anti Mage

Queen of Pain

Primal Beast

Riki

Grimstroke is usually good against illusion-based and the following heroes:

Phantom Lancer

Chaos Knight

Terrorblade

Naga Siren

IO

Necrophos

Broodmother

Best allies for Grimstroke in Dota 2

You can pick Grimstroke with these heroes to have the best time:

Doom

Bloodseeker

Luna (Laguna Blade)

Lion (Finger of Death)

Bane

Axe

Pugna

Witch Doctor

Skywrath Mage

Lich

Bounty Hunter

Follow Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section to get wind of the latest updates, news, and guides.