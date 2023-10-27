Dota 2 Dark Willow best build guide: Laning, counters, items, and more

Dark Willow made her debut in the Dota 2 universe with the Dueling Fates 7.07 Update. She is a Universal-based ranged support hero, specializing in disabling enemy heroes with stuns and dealing magical damage. Coupled with that, Dark Willow can escape from pursuing enemies using her second ultimate spell, Terrorize.

That said, she is played as a safelane carry by pros in Dota TI12. Notably, LGD's Shiro was the first to play Willow as a carry and surprisingly won the series. Scroll ahead to learn about Dark Willow's abilities, counters, builds, and more in this meta.

Dota 2 Dark Willow's abilities

Dark Willow has five abilities that include two ultimates:

Bramble Maze

Dark Willow throws eight thorn roots in any selected area, which will root enemy heroes if they come into contact with any of the thorn roots. You can also use this spell to predict and intercept enemy movement. CD - 22 seconds.

Shadow Realm

Dark Willow goes into a shadow form and is invulnerable to physical damage. Her next right-click will do bonus damage and bring her out of this form. Additionally, you can do the maximum amount of damage after staying in the realm for 3.5 seconds. CD - 14 seconds at level 4.

Aghanim's Scepter - Shadow Realm is enhanced, allowing Willow to hit her targets in realm form for a short duration with bonus damage and increased range.

Cursed Crown

Willow casts a curse on a single enemy unit, which results in a stun after four seconds. This spell can be dispelled, so it's best used after enemy heroes utilize their spells and items. CD - 12 seconds at level 4.

Aghanim's Shard - Four brambles are created around the stunned target.

Ultimates

Bedlam: Willow sends Jex (sidekick/pet) that attack nearby enemies. You cannot use Terrorize when using Bedlam, so think twice before throwing this spell. CD - 30 seconds.

Terrorize: Willow throws Jex into a small area after a short delay that fears all the enemies inside the range. CD - 80 seconds at level 4.

Dota 2 Dark Willow laning guide

If you are playing as a support Willow in Dota 2, start the game with two Iron Branches, a Sentry, Blood Grenade, Faerie Fire, and an Enchanted Mango.

You can also skip the Iron Branches and straight-up build Magic Wand as the game progresses. Blood Grenade is quite important as it can help you secure early kills and gives 50 bonus HP.

Always keep an eye on the mid-lane, as you can earn a lot of XP by killing the enemy midlaner with your core. Furthermore, don't hesitate to purchase Healing Salves, Clarities, and an extra set of Tangos for your cores. Also, collect the Bounty Runes, Lotus, and Wisdom Runes.

Avoid stealing the last hits from your carry and start pulling the small creep camp after the four-minute mark. Additionally, keep harassing the enemy heroes, especially the core, with right clicks. You can set up kills for your core using Bramble Maze and Cursed Crown. Gank other lanes using the Portals near Roshan Pits to get kills or assists.

If you are playing as a safelaner with Willow, then max Bramble Maze and Shadow's Realm. Focus on farming and purchase Hand of Midas to increase your Gold income. All the skills in the Talent Tree are good, so pick them according to your game plan.

Dota 2 Dark Willow counters

The following heroes are excellent counters to Dark Willow, so pick them to give Willow pickers a bad time:

Pudge - You can simply hook and kill Willow with Dismember. Additionally, Rot does damage when Willow is in Shadow Realm

- You can simply hook and kill Willow with Dismember. Additionally, Rot does damage when Willow is in Shadow Realm Anti-Mage - You can use Counter Spell and reflect Cursed Crown. Just blink out when Willow hits you with the Scepter upgrade

- You can use Counter Spell and reflect Cursed Crown. Just blink out when Willow hits you with the Scepter upgrade Riki - Smoke Screen and Blink can finish off Willow (Nullifier can prevent Willow from using Glimmer, Force Staff, and Euls)

- Smoke Screen and Blink can finish off Willow (Nullifier can prevent Willow from using Glimmer, Force Staff, and Euls) Oracle - Can dispel stuns using Fortune's End and save your allies from certain death at the hands of the Dark Wilow

- Can dispel stuns using Fortune's End and save your allies from certain death at the hands of the Dark Wilow Rubick - The Grand Magus can steal your spells and make life difficult for your team

- The Grand Magus can steal your spells and make life difficult for your team Axe - Get Blink Dagger and call the Willow and kill her with the help of your teammates or Blade Mail

Dark Willow can also be used to counter the following heroes:

Faceless Void - Void without BKB or Manta Style can waste Void's Chronosphere.

- Void without BKB or Manta Style can waste Void's Chronosphere. Meepo - You can easily catch Meepo's clones using Bramble Maze. Additionally, other spells are also effective against Meepo

- You can easily catch Meepo's clones using Bramble Maze. Additionally, other spells are also effective against Meepo Monkey King - Use Terrorize to send MK out of his own ult

- Use Terrorize to send MK out of his own ult Wind Ranger - If you are under Focus Fire (WR's ult), just pop Shadow Realm

Heroes that do physical damage can be snowballed around in teamfights using Shadow Realm and Terrorize.

Dota 2 Dark Willow best build

In this patch, Dark Willow support pickers can go for the following items to save and help their teammates:

Tranquil Boots or Arcane Boots

Force Staff

Glimmer Cape

Aether Lens (if you want cast range)

Eul's Scepter of Divinity

Blink Dagger (after getting Force Staff and Glimmer)

Also, consider using Smoke of Deceit and always have Dust of Appearance in your backpack whenever facing enemy heroes with Shadow Blades or spells with invisibility.

Purchase the following items if you are playing as carry Dark Willow in Dota 2:

Hand of Midas

Aghanim's Scepter

BKB

Hurricane Pike

Moon Shard

Mjollnir

Satanic

Manta Style

Octarine Core

Best Dota 2 allies for Dark Willow

The following heroes can be paired up with Dark Willow to increase your chance of winning:

Magnus

Juggernaut

Puck

Pudge

Axe

Sven

Tidehunter

Monkey King

Bounty Hunter

Earthshaker

Muerta

Invoker

