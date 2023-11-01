Dota 2 Bristleback guide: Laning, counters, items, and more 

Bristleback is undoubtedly one of the most annoying heroes in Dota 2. Once he gets fat or obtains certain items, he can single-handedly change the outcome of your game. He is a strength-based melee hero, primarily played in the offlane. Facing an experienced Bristleback forces you to change your game plan and itemization.

In some cases, you might even encounter Bristleback in the mid or safelane. Regardless of the position, facing this hero, especially in the late game, can be a challenge. To counter him, you'll require a substantial amount of magic/physical damage and Lady Luck on your side.

Read on to learn more about Bristleback, the tankiest hero in the game.

Dota 2 Bristleback abilities

Default skin of Bristleback (Image via Dota 2)

Bristleback has five abilities in Dota 2, including two passives and a Shard buff. They are as follows:

Viscous Nasal Goo

You throw green snot at enemies, and it stacks up with each throw, reducing the enemies' armor massively. Each goo stack adds one Warpath to your BristleBack, and you can stack up to seven goos with Aghanim's Shard (CD - 1.75 seconds).

Quill Spray

Bristleback shoots quills at enemies around him in a small area. You can stack Quill Spray 14 times and can do immense damage to enemies. This spell does physical damage and can be very hard to counter (CD - Three seconds).

Bristleback

This is a passive spell that reduces damage on the sides and back of the Bristleback. Additionally, Quill Spray will be released if he takes above 225 damage.

Aghanim's Scepter - Changes this passive as an active spell, where you spray six consecutive Quill Sprays at any targeted location (CD - 20 seconds).

Hairball

You throw a ball made of Quill and Goo towards any selected location that bursts and hits enemies in a certain area with both Viscous Nasal Goo and Quill Spray. (CD - 10 seconds).

Warpath

This is a passive that increases with Bristleback's spell usage. Additionally, each stack grants you bonus attack damage and move speed.

Dota 2 Bristleback laning guide

Bristleback's Charge of the Wrathrunner skin (Image via Dota 2)

If you are playing as an offlane Bristleback, avoid getting killed at the early stage of the game. If you die multiple times during the laning stage, you will struggle to purchase the necessary items to make you tanky.

That said, use Quill Spray to get the last hits, especially on the Ranged Creeps. Additionally, you can force the enemy carry to jungle at an early level by inflicting heavy damage with Quill Spray and Goo.

As the game progresses past the five-minute mark, prioritize the purchase of Vanguard or other regenerative items to increase your survivability. As an offlaner, your primary job is to stay alive during teamfights; the longer you live, the more damage you do.

If you are playing in the safe lane as Bristleback, make sure to completely focus on taking last hits and eventually kills. You can also stack the jungle near the portal and clear them once the creeps are hitting your enemies' tower.

Mid Bristleback's early-game impact solely depends on your enemy's positioning and ability to last hit. So, if you are playing in mid as BB, focus solely on getting last hits and denying your creeps as much as you can.

Dota 2 Bristleback best build

Bristleback's Debt of the Nightwatchman skin (Image via Dota 2)

Consider buying the following items to become unkillable with the Bristleback:

Vanguard

Phase Boots/Power Threads/ Boots of Travel (varies each game)

Bloodstone

Pipe of Insight

Bottle (if you are playing mid)

Lotus Orb (to dispel urn or vessel charges and reflect magic spells)

Radiance

Shiva's Guard

Aghanim's Scepter

Guardian Greaves (if you want more dispel)

You can also purchase Heaven's Halberd to amplify your regeneration and stop tremendous physical damage coming your way.

Items that can be used to counter the Bristleback are as follows:

Silver Edge

Urn of Shadows/Spirit Vessel

Eye of Skadi

Shiva's Guard

Nullifier

Diffusal Blade/Disperser

Additionally, Drow Ranger's Frost Arrows with Scepter upgrade and physical damage-based heroes with Diffusal can destroy the Bristleback's game.

Dota 2 Bristleback counters

Expand Tweet

Here are the heroes that can counter Bristleback effectively:

Necrophos - The classic counter to all tank heroes, he can simply get Heart and Scepter, making BB's life a living hell. Reaper's Scythe can bring down a Bristleback with half HP.

Anti Mage - Late-game Anti Mage can easily render BB useless.

Viper - Break and too much magical damage can overwhelm the Bristleback.

Slark - You can steal strength from the Bristleback, and with Silver Edge and Eye of Skadi, you can eliminate him.

Silencer - Arcane Curse and Last Word will force the BB to retreat.

Legion Commander - Duel with Blade Mail can make Bristleback completely useless in teamfights.

Bristleback can be used to counter the following heroes:

Pudge - Multiple stacks on Pudge can be eliminated without any hassle

Rubick - The Grand Magus doesn't stand a chance against the Bristleback

Templar Assassin - You can break TA's Refraction can be broken with ease using Quill Spray and Goo

Meepo - After a certain point, Meepo won't be able to kill a Bristleback

Best Dota 2 allies for Bristleback

These heroes can be matched up with Bristleback to win games and MMR:

Keeper of the Light - Chakra Magic and Quill Spray make for a bread-and-butter combo in the game

Dazzle - Shallow Grave and other healing from Dazzle can keep the BB alive

Crystal Maiden - CM's slow and mana regen passive will help Bristleback secure kills