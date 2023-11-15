5 support tips and tricks for Dota 2 beginners

Hard support mains in Dota 2 are some of the most patient and resilient players in the community. They balance out players who pick cores and decide the laning stages of every game. Coupled with that, both soft and hard supports can single-handedly decide the fate of the team as they decide the tempo and save cores.

From initiating smoke ganks to controlling the team's play, these are all qualities necessary for becoming good support players. Learning support heroes is the best approach to understanding Dota, as it enhances your focus and improves quick decision-making skills in-game. Additionally, you can learn a lot more about the gameplay and other heroes in the long run.

Here are the five tips, tricks, and more to become elite supports in Dota 2 ranked pubs

1) Drafting style and mindset

Witch Doctor's Garments of the Devilish Conjurer (Image via Dota 2)

If you are playing as a support, prioritize picking ranged support heroes over melee ones. Melee supports can't harass enemy heroes as effectively as ranged heroes. Thus, you should focus on mastering ranged heroes who can disable enemy heroes during teamfights.

Your primary objective during the laning stage is to provide the best possible conditions for your carry. Supports form the foundation of a strong team, so avoid dying too many times and assist your carry as much as possible.

If you notice your cores lacking mana or HP, do not hesitate to purchase consumables for them. Also, constantly right-click the enemy heroes during this stage, as it can help your carry farm in peace.

2) Win the vision war

Custom Wards (Image via Dota 2)

Warding specific parts of the map is crucial in Dota 2. Before enemy supports can ward your jungle, you must control key locations on the map. Winning the vision battle is essential, as it allows you to predict incoming damage, avoid ganks, keep an eye on areas for enemy couriers, and control enemy jungles. You can also stack camps and protect them with vision.

Beginner supports must learn to ward at the right spots and avoid cliffs. Cliff ward spots are the go-to dewarding locations for most new and inexperienced players. Place Observer Wards near the portals both in the early and late-game stages to attack Roshan or prevent the enemy team from leaving the Roshan Pit.

3) Starting items and the baby-sitting stage

Lion's Infernal Rambler (Image via Dota 2)

Starting items are crucial in Dota 2 as they will help you sustain in the lane. Buy a set of Tangos, Enchanted Mango, Sentry, and Magic Stick (if needed). You can also skip the stick and go for Faerie Fire. Don't buy Clarities, as you will have to constantly harass the enemy heroes to give a small Gold lead to your core.

After the laning stage, make sure you either have Tranquil or Arcane Boots. Coupled with these, Magic Wand is a must-purchase item as it can save you from enemy ganks. You can also purchase Urn of Shadows to heal your allies or decrease the regen of enemy tanks.

Pull small camps only when you see your creeps hitting the enemy tower. If you see the enemy support pulling, then go disrupt it using your spells. Don't throw spells randomly during the lane; only use them to secure kills.

4) Item build

Dota 2 shop window (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Don't rush Aghanim's Scepter or any damage item. Instead, get a Force Staff or Glimmer Cape, or in some cases, both. If you see your teammates losing HP or fleeing from enemy heroes, then use the cape or staff on your allies.

Use Smoke of Deceit with your teammates to hunt enemy cores in their jungle. If you see any heroes with Shadow Blade/Silver Edge or ones with spell granting invisibility, then purchase Dust of Appearance or Gem of True Sight. Your item build is very important.

Purchase the following items to be more effective depending on the situation:

Pipe of Insight - Too much magical damage from the enemy side

Lotus of Orb - If your offlaner jumps in without popping BKB and to save your teammates

Linken's Sphere - Only if you are getting picked off at the start of every teamfight

Aghanim's Scepter and other damage items - Late game

5) Runes and Pluck Lotus

Zoomed version of the current rune spots (Image via Dota 2)

You must always collect the Bounty Runes that spawn exactly at 3 minutes. Inform your teammate on the lane to stay safe and rush to the rune spot. Also, help your midlaner secure Power Runes that spawn at 6 minutes. You can also help midlaner refill the Bottle and secure the Water Runes.

Wisdom Runes have replaced Tome of Knowledge in Dota 2 and are very useful for supports. These runes spawn every 7 minutes near the Radiant and Dire Tormentors. Make sure to collect these runes, as they give you free XP. Additionally, during the laning stage, keep an eye on the Lotus Pool and collect Pluck Lotus from it every 3 minutes.