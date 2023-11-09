5 important changes Dota 2 needs in Patch 7.35

Patch 7.35 can be expected to arrive during the debut of Dota 2's latest addition, Ringmaster. The new patch, which is most likely to launch in the early months of 2024, is also expected to bring along with it map changes, nerfs and buffs. Additionally, Valve may also start a Ringmaster-based event during Patch 7.35's debut.

Patch 7.34 revolutionized the Dota 2 universe as we saw several reworks coupled with a massive map change. It is a known fact that after every patch update comes the broken heroes and builds. So gradually, three more mini patches, 7.34b, 7.34c, and 7.34d, were launched to balance some heroes. However, some heroes still remain overpowered, broken, and quite hard to counter.

Five changes that need to be present in Dota 2's Patch 7.35

1) Nerfing Spirit Breaker

Spirit Breaker's Elemental Imperator set (Image via Dota 2)

Currently, Barathrum is undoubtedly the most broken hero in Dota 2. Charge of Darkness requires a longer cooldown, as players are currently purchasing Aghanim's Scepter and Octarine Core to massively reduce the spell's cooldown. The cooldown of Spirit Breaker's Charge of Darkness is just 12 seconds at level four, and with the Scepter upgrade, the cooldown goes down to eight.

Coupled with that, his talent tree buff at level 15 needs a nerf, as players can gain a bonus of 200 move speed when charging enemy units. His passive, Greater Bash, deals damage based on movement speed, hence it requires minor tweaks as well.

2) Map changes

Radiant's Tormenter and Watcher next to it (Image via Dota 2)

The current map needs a little rework as there are a lot of things to do. Lower-ranked players are finding it hard to collect Bounty Runes, Wisdom Runes, and Lotus during the laning phase. This action significantly reduces their heroes' impact during the early stage of the game.

Additionally, creep camps have to be moved, and IceFrog should introduce new ward spots in Radiant and Dire jungles. Extra Watchers are needed to fit the massive map. This can help players control their jungles and figure out SOD ganks.

Additionally, after all heroes have Aghanim's Shard, destroying the Tormentor only grants 250 gold and 250 XP. The gold amount must be increased a little bit in 7.35 as it can help struggling supports or teams that are forced to stage a comeback.

3) Nerfing Bristleback

Bristleback's Debts of the Nightwatchman set (Image via Dota 2)

Bristleback is one of the most annoying heroes to play against in Dota 2, and he needs a strong nerf. Lower MMR players avoid buying Urn of Shadows or Spirit Vessels, or even Silver Edge, in some cases to counter Bristleback.

Higher MMR players, on the other hand, simply go for Lotus Orb, Heart of Tarrasque, Aghanim's Scepter, and Bloodstone to literally become unkillable during the late-game scenario.

Players can simply fountain dive and dismantle enemy heroes with a fully-fed Bristleback. Additionally, to decrease incoming physical damage, BB players usually add Crimson Guard to their inventory.

Players either need tremendous physical damage or heroes with long disabling spells to silence the Bristleback in teamfights. He must be given Quill Spray and Bristleback (passive) nerfs in the upcoming 7.35 update.

4) Improving Dota Plus

Winter sets in Dota Plus (Image via Dota 2)

Players spend money to purchase Dota Plus, hence, Valve must consider giving subscribers a small amount of Dota Shards for free every month. Additionally, longtime subscribers need to be rewarded with more Dota Plus-based perks.

They should also consider changing the subscription pack rates and adding more options. Currently, the subscription packs are for one month, six months, and yearly durations.

Battle Cup should be expanded to feature Bo3 matches with Dota Shards, sets, and Treasure Chests as rewards for the winners. Valve should improve Guilds in 7.35, as most of its contracts are repetitive and could become boring for veteran Dota players.

5) Stronger support-based items and new Neutrals

Shop in the game (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Damage-dealing items have become very dangerous, as they enable heroes like Muerta, Dark Willow, Phantom Assassin, Riki, and others to stack their base damage and eliminate enemy supports with ease. Moreover, some cores opt for Nullifiers, making supports' lives even more challenging.

Introducing new items exclusively designed for support players is needed in the new patch. This would allow help supports to stay in the power circle during the late-game phase. Coupled with that, introducing support-based Neutral items could enhance their ability to help their team more effectively in the 7.35 update.

