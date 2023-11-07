Dota 2 Phoenix guide: Laning, counters, items, and more

Phoenix is a strength-based ranged support hero in the Dota 2 universe. This hero boasts a strong ultimate with healing, escape, and debuff spells. When playing as Phoenix, your team's power spike can be boosted in early and late-game scenarios through strategic positioning and quick decision-making. It also has formidable talent tree buffs that can be picked according to your game plan.

Notably, Phoenix's ultimate pierces BKB and can turn around any losing fights. Continue reading to gain a deeper understanding of these mechanics, laning tips, and more.

Dota 2 Phoenix abilities

Official image of Phoenix (Image via Dota 2)

Phoenix has four spells, and they are as follows:

Icarus Dive

You dive forward in any targeted location in an orbital direction and return to the original location. You can cancel the dive midway by hitting the stop binded hotkey. Additionally, enemy heroes and creeps caught in the dive radius will suffer DPS and get a slow-movement debuff. CD - 30 seconds at level 4, you lose 15% of your current HP upon casting this spell.

Fire Spirits

Phoenix summons four fire spirits that can be launched on any user-targeted location. Furthermore, if enemy units are hit by one of the spirits, they will lose a chunk of attack speed till the debuff is over. CD - 20 seconds at level 4, you lost 20% HP along with 100 mana.

Sun Ray

A beam of light is produced for six seconds that heals allies and damages enemies based on their maximum health. You will lose six percent of your HP per second and move slowly. CD - 30 seconds.

Aghanim's Shard

You can cast Sun Ray after using Supernova, this can help your carries stay alive in deadly teamfights.

Supernova

Turns Phoenix into a mini sun (called egg by the community) that does scorch damage within 1200 radius. Phoenix is reborn after six seconds and stuns nearby enemies and creeps. Its abilities are refreshed and with full Mana and HP.

If enemy heroes manage to destroy the egg, then Phoenix will die in the process. Supernova also turns nighttime into daytime for the entirety of its duration. CD - 120 seconds.

Aghanim's Scepter

You can use Supernova with an ally and increase the number of attacks to destroy the egg. The ally hero will be reborn with full HP and Mana with no change in their cooldowns.

Dota 2 Phoenix laning guide

Phoenix's Golden Nirvana set (Image via Dota 2)

Your main objective during the laning phase is to give the best lane for your carry. Use Fire Spirits on enemy heroes, as they will struggle to last hit. Pull after your creeps hit the enemy tower. You can initiate with Icarus Dive or body block fleeing enemies by diving in front of them.

You can also stack with Fire Spirits and later help your carry farm with Fire Spirits and Sun Ray. Coupled with that, don't hesitate to use Sun Ray, as your healing and damage are very effective in the early game. Consider purchasing Blood Grenades, as it increases your health by 50.

Have one level of Icarus Dive, and you must use it wisely as it has a long CD at level 1. Additionally, keep an eye on other lanes and help them when required. You must also collect the Bounty Runes (spawns every three minutes), Wisdom Rune (spawns every seven minutes), and Lotus (spawns every three minutes).

Dota 2 Phoenix best build

Phoenix's Vermillion Crucible set (Image via Dota 2)

The following items can be used to make your Phoenix powerful in the game:

Magic Wand/Holy Locket

Tranquil Boots/Boots of Bearing

Urn of Shadows

Glimmer Cape

Force Staff

Heaven's Halberd

Aghanim's Shard

Veil of Discord

Lotus Orb

Pipe of Insight

Shiva's Guard

Scythe of Vyse

Refresher Orb

Aghanim's Scepter

You can also purchase Meteor Hammer and use it on enemy towers during Icarus Dive's mid-animation.

Dota 2 Phoenix counters

Phoenix's Blaze of Oblivion set (Image via Dota 2)

These heroes can be picked to make Phoenix's game challenging:

Ursa

Alchemist

Snapfire

Sniper

Drow Ranger

Meepo

Terrorblade

Lycan

Arc Warden

Muerta

Weaver

Riki

Phoenix can be drafted to counter the following heroes:

Templar Assassin

Monkey King

Legion Commander

Bloodseeker (can waste his rupture)

Phantom Assassin

Use Fire Spirits on enemy heroes before popping your Supernova. This way, you can successfully cast the ultimate.

Best allies for Phoenix in Dota 2

The following heroes can be paired up with Phoenix and end teamfights with wombo-combos:

Axe

Enigma

Magnus

Faceless Void

Warlock

Sven

Tinker (with Scepter)

Mars

That concludes our comprehensive analysis of Phoenix's arsenal, landing tips, counters, and more.