Dota 2 Phoenix guide: Laning, counters, items, and more

Phoenix is a strength-based ranged support hero in the Dota 2 universe. This hero boasts a strong ultimate with healing, escape, and debuff spells. When playing as Phoenix, your team's power spike can be boosted in early and late-game scenarios through strategic positioning and quick decision-making. It also has formidable talent tree buffs that can be picked according to your game plan.
Notably, Phoenix's ultimate pierces BKB and can turn around any losing fights. Continue reading to gain a deeper understanding of these mechanics, laning tips, and more.
Dota 2 Phoenix abilities
Phoenix has four spells, and they are as follows:
Icarus Dive
You dive forward in any targeted location in an orbital direction and return to the original location. You can cancel the dive midway by hitting the stop binded hotkey. Additionally, enemy heroes and creeps caught in the dive radius will suffer DPS and get a slow-movement debuff. CD - 30 seconds at level 4, you lose 15% of your current HP upon casting this spell.
Fire Spirits
Phoenix summons four fire spirits that can be launched on any user-targeted location. Furthermore, if enemy units are hit by one of the spirits, they will lose a chunk of attack speed till the debuff is over. CD - 20 seconds at level 4, you lost 20% HP along with 100 mana.
Sun Ray
A beam of light is produced for six seconds that heals allies and damages enemies based on their maximum health. You will lose six percent of your HP per second and move slowly. CD - 30 seconds.
Aghanim's Shard
You can cast Sun Ray after using Supernova, this can help your carries stay alive in deadly teamfights.
Supernova
Turns Phoenix into a mini sun (called egg by the community) that does scorch damage within 1200 radius. Phoenix is reborn after six seconds and stuns nearby enemies and creeps. Its abilities are refreshed and with full Mana and HP.
If enemy heroes manage to destroy the egg, then Phoenix will die in the process. Supernova also turns nighttime into daytime for the entirety of its duration. CD - 120 seconds.
Aghanim's Scepter
You can use Supernova with an ally and increase the number of attacks to destroy the egg. The ally hero will be reborn with full HP and Mana with no change in their cooldowns.
Dota 2 Phoenix laning guide
Your main objective during the laning phase is to give the best lane for your carry. Use Fire Spirits on enemy heroes, as they will struggle to last hit. Pull after your creeps hit the enemy tower. You can initiate with Icarus Dive or body block fleeing enemies by diving in front of them.
You can also stack with Fire Spirits and later help your carry farm with Fire Spirits and Sun Ray. Coupled with that, don't hesitate to use Sun Ray, as your healing and damage are very effective in the early game. Consider purchasing Blood Grenades, as it increases your health by 50.
Have one level of Icarus Dive, and you must use it wisely as it has a long CD at level 1. Additionally, keep an eye on other lanes and help them when required. You must also collect the Bounty Runes (spawns every three minutes), Wisdom Rune (spawns every seven minutes), and Lotus (spawns every three minutes).
Dota 2 Phoenix best build
The following items can be used to make your Phoenix powerful in the game:
- Magic Wand/Holy Locket
- Tranquil Boots/Boots of Bearing
- Urn of Shadows
- Glimmer Cape
- Force Staff
- Heaven's Halberd
- Aghanim's Shard
- Veil of Discord
- Lotus Orb
- Pipe of Insight
- Shiva's Guard
- Scythe of Vyse
- Refresher Orb
- Aghanim's Scepter
You can also purchase Meteor Hammer and use it on enemy towers during Icarus Dive's mid-animation.
Dota 2 Phoenix counters
These heroes can be picked to make Phoenix's game challenging:
- Ursa
- Alchemist
- Snapfire
- Sniper
- Drow Ranger
- Meepo
- Terrorblade
- Lycan
- Arc Warden
- Muerta
- Weaver
- Riki
Phoenix can be drafted to counter the following heroes:
- Templar Assassin
- Monkey King
- Legion Commander
- Bloodseeker (can waste his rupture)
- Phantom Assassin
Use Fire Spirits on enemy heroes before popping your Supernova. This way, you can successfully cast the ultimate.
Best allies for Phoenix in Dota 2
The following heroes can be paired up with Phoenix and end teamfights with wombo-combos:
- Axe
- Enigma
- Magnus
- Faceless Void
- Warlock
- Sven
- Tinker (with Scepter)
- Mars
That concludes our comprehensive analysis of Phoenix's arsenal, landing tips, counters, and more.