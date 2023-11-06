Dota 2 Treant Protector guide: Laning, counters, items, and more 

Treant Protector is one of the best supports in Dota 2 as he can heal, harass, and boasts a strong disable that goes through BKB. He is a strength-base melee hero who delivers a lot of base damage in the early game and evades enemies through his passive. Coupled with that, Treant Protector can use spells on ally towers and buildings and clinch the win with his strong ultimate.

However, some players tend to underutilize him, particularly during the laning phase. To prevent such a slip, scroll ahead to learn more about this Dota 2 hero.

Dota 2 Treant Protector abilities

Featured image of Treant Protector (Image via Dota 2)

Treant Protector has six abilities, including one passive and a Scepter upgrade.

Nature's Grasp

You create a vine in a vertical or horizontal line that slows enemies and does damage. Additionally, if the vine touches a tree, then it does 50% more damage to the enemy units. CD - 17 seconds at level 4.

Leech Seed

Treant plants a sapling on an enemy hero that drains the health and slows the enemy hero. Allies will receive heal pulse if they are near the affected enemy hero. CD - 12 seconds at level 4.

Living Armor

This spell is a global ability and can be used to heal towers, buildings, and allied heroes. Furthermore, this spell grants bonus armor that can save your teammates. Armor bonus - 10 and CD - 15 seconds at level 4.

Nature's Guise

You walk into trees if you do not receive damage for three seconds. Treant also gains bonus movement speed when using Nature's Guise.

Aghanim's Shard

Treant Protector will turn invisible after walking through the trees. After breaking invisibility by right-clicking, the enemy target will be rooted.

Overgrowth

Summons vines in a certain range that will root enemies and prevent them from using blink, moving, right-clicking, and going invisible.

Aghanim's Scepter - Eyes in the Forest

You can enchant any tree to gain a vision radius of 800. Additionally, if you use Overgrowth, any enemy creeps, enemy heroes, and neutral creeps captured within this vision will be rooted.

Please note that enemy heroes can remove the enchanted trees via Quelling Blade or any spells that can remove trees.

Dota 2 Treant Protector laning guide

Treant Protector's Agaric Flourish set (Image via Dota 2)

Since Treant is a melee hero, harassing heroes with right clicks will be futile after a certain point. Hence, keep spamming Leech Seed to help your carry secure farm and kills. Additionally, keep an eye on other lanes, as you can use Living Armor on allies.

Use Nature's Grasp if you can get any kills in the lane. Coupled with that, don't hesitate to level up Living Armor, as you can use it to heal towers as well. Furthermore, your primary objectives are to deny creeps and give the best lane for your core.

Make sure to collect the Bounty Rune, Wisdom Rune, and Lotus from the Lotus Pool. You can use Nature's Grasp to prevent the enemy heroes from walking next to the Lotus Pool. Purchase Blood Grenade and Sentries to secure kills and prevent camp blocks.

After reaching level 5, use Portal and gank other lanes. This can be quite effective, allowing you to get more experience. Before ganking other lanes, inform your laning partner about your game plan.

Dota 2 Treant Protector best build

Treant Protector's Emberbark set (Image via Dota 2)

Purchase the following items as Treant Protector to increase your impact in the game:

Magic Wand/Holy Locket (healing build)

Arcane Boots/Guardian Greaves

Medallion of Courage/Solar Crest (only if you have a good game and want to buff your carry)

Blink Dagger (Blink into teamfights and use Overgrowth)

Force Staff

Glimmer Cape

Aghanim's Shard

Pipe of Insight

Lotus Orb

Aghanim's Scepter (only if the game goes over 35-40 minutes)

Boots of Bearing (if any of your allies have Arcane Boots or Guardian Greaves)

Meteor Hammer (can be used to push)

Observer Wards and Smoke of Deceit

Your healing can be countered with Urn or Vessel charges. If that's the case, opt for Lotus Orb.

Dota 2 Treant Protector counters

Treant Protector's Eldritch Gnarl set (Image via Dota 2)

The following heroes can be used to counter Treant Protector:

Phantom Lancer

Chaos Knight

Naga Siren

Enigma

Rubick - The Grand Magus can simply steal your spells and use them on your team

Monkey King

Timbersaw - Destroys trees for a living, so maintain distance from him

Nature's Prophet

Muerta

Razor

Lifestealer - He can use Rage and dispel Overgrowth

Treant counters the following heroes:

Lycan

Legion Commander

Troll Warlord

Phantom Assassin

Templar Assassin

Alchemist

Puck - Only if you use Overgrowth at the right time

Spirit Breaker

Anti Mage

Best allies for Treant Protector in Dota 2

These heroes can do massive damage with Treant Protector's spells:

Sven

Terrorblade

Drow Ranger

Pudge

Razor

Crystal Maiden

Muerta

Venomancer

Tidehunter

Earthshaker

Warlock

