Dota 2 Treant Protector guide: Laning, counters, items, and more 

Treant Protector is one of the best supports in Dota 2 as he can heal, harass, and boasts a strong disable that goes through BKB. He is a strength-base melee hero who delivers a lot of base damage in the early game and evades enemies through his passive. Coupled with that, Treant Protector can use spells on ally towers and buildings and clinch the win with his strong ultimate.
However, some players tend to underutilize him, particularly during the laning phase. To prevent such a slip, scroll ahead to learn more about this Dota 2 hero.
Dota 2 Treant Protector abilities
Treant Protector has six abilities, including one passive and a Scepter upgrade.
Nature's Grasp
You create a vine in a vertical or horizontal line that slows enemies and does damage. Additionally, if the vine touches a tree, then it does 50% more damage to the enemy units. CD - 17 seconds at level 4.
Leech Seed
Treant plants a sapling on an enemy hero that drains the health and slows the enemy hero. Allies will receive heal pulse if they are near the affected enemy hero. CD - 12 seconds at level 4.
Living Armor
This spell is a global ability and can be used to heal towers, buildings, and allied heroes. Furthermore, this spell grants bonus armor that can save your teammates. Armor bonus - 10 and CD - 15 seconds at level 4.
Nature's Guise
You walk into trees if you do not receive damage for three seconds. Treant also gains bonus movement speed when using Nature's Guise.
Aghanim's Shard
Treant Protector will turn invisible after walking through the trees. After breaking invisibility by right-clicking, the enemy target will be rooted.
Overgrowth
Summons vines in a certain range that will root enemies and prevent them from using blink, moving, right-clicking, and going invisible.
Aghanim's Scepter - Eyes in the Forest
You can enchant any tree to gain a vision radius of 800. Additionally, if you use Overgrowth, any enemy creeps, enemy heroes, and neutral creeps captured within this vision will be rooted.
Please note that enemy heroes can remove the enchanted trees via Quelling Blade or any spells that can remove trees.
Dota 2 Treant Protector laning guide
Since Treant is a melee hero, harassing heroes with right clicks will be futile after a certain point. Hence, keep spamming Leech Seed to help your carry secure farm and kills. Additionally, keep an eye on other lanes, as you can use Living Armor on allies.
Use Nature's Grasp if you can get any kills in the lane. Coupled with that, don't hesitate to level up Living Armor, as you can use it to heal towers as well. Furthermore, your primary objectives are to deny creeps and give the best lane for your core.
Make sure to collect the Bounty Rune, Wisdom Rune, and Lotus from the Lotus Pool. You can use Nature's Grasp to prevent the enemy heroes from walking next to the Lotus Pool. Purchase Blood Grenade and Sentries to secure kills and prevent camp blocks.
After reaching level 5, use Portal and gank other lanes. This can be quite effective, allowing you to get more experience. Before ganking other lanes, inform your laning partner about your game plan.
Dota 2 Treant Protector best build
Purchase the following items as Treant Protector to increase your impact in the game:
- Magic Wand/Holy Locket (healing build)
- Arcane Boots/Guardian Greaves
- Medallion of Courage/Solar Crest (only if you have a good game and want to buff your carry)
- Blink Dagger (Blink into teamfights and use Overgrowth)
- Force Staff
- Glimmer Cape
- Aghanim's Shard
- Pipe of Insight
- Lotus Orb
- Aghanim's Scepter (only if the game goes over 35-40 minutes)
- Boots of Bearing (if any of your allies have Arcane Boots or Guardian Greaves)
- Meteor Hammer (can be used to push)
- Observer Wards and Smoke of Deceit
Your healing can be countered with Urn or Vessel charges. If that's the case, opt for Lotus Orb.
Dota 2 Treant Protector counters
The following heroes can be used to counter Treant Protector:
- Phantom Lancer
- Chaos Knight
- Naga Siren
- Enigma
- Rubick - The Grand Magus can simply steal your spells and use them on your team
- Monkey King
- Timbersaw - Destroys trees for a living, so maintain distance from him
- Nature's Prophet
- Muerta
- Razor
- Lifestealer - He can use Rage and dispel Overgrowth
Treant counters the following heroes:
- Lycan
- Legion Commander
- Troll Warlord
- Phantom Assassin
- Templar Assassin
- Alchemist
- Puck - Only if you use Overgrowth at the right time
- Spirit Breaker
- Anti Mage
Best allies for Treant Protector in Dota 2
These heroes can do massive damage with Treant Protector's spells:
- Sven
- Terrorblade
- Drow Ranger
- Pudge
- Razor
- Crystal Maiden
- Muerta
- Venomancer
- Tidehunter
- Earthshaker
- Warlock
