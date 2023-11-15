Dota 2 Chaos Knight guide: Laning, counters, items, and more

Chaos Knight (CK) is, without a doubt, one of the finest meta-heroes in the current Dota 2 patch. His pick rate increased after we saw teams in TI12 pick CK for their offlaners and safelaners in some cases. That said, this hero can even lose the lane and head to the jungle to outfarm the enemy offlaner or even other cores.

Coupled with that, Chaos Knight's strong ultimate, mixed with his ability to deal a tremendous amount of raw physical damage, made him quite popular, especially in ranked games. Offlaners can simply change their game style with this hero and start making lives hell for the enemy team.

Dota 2 Chaos Knight abilities

Burning Nightmare set (Image via Dota 2)

Chaos Knight is a strength hero and boasts four spells:

Chaos Bolt

You throw a small magical bolt that stuns any user-targeted enemy units. The stun lasts for a random duration and inflicts random damage (330.0 maximum damage at level 4). Stunned units require strong dispel to remove Chaos Bolt's effect. CD - 10 seconds at level 4.

Aghanim's Shard

Chaos Bolt creates an illusion of CK near the stunned enemy target.

Reality Rift

Pulls any enemy unit to Chaos Knight or his illusions and reduces the enemy unit's armor for six seconds. CD - six seconds at level 4.

Chaos Strike

This passive allows CK and his illusions to lifesteal and deal critical damage. Maximum lifesteal - 60% (on heroes), 40% (on creeps) at level 4. Chance of Chaos Strike - 33.3%.

Phantasm

Creates up to three illusions at level 3, and Chaos Knight also gets applied with a basic dispel. You can use the newly summoned illusions to kill enemy heroes with Reality Rift. CD - 75 seconds.

Aghanim's Scepter

Summons an illusion next to allied heroes (alive) and an extra illusion for Chaos Knight.

Dota 2 Chaos Knight laning guide

Champion of Discord set (Image via Dota 2)

Safelaners who drafted Chaos Knight must only be focused on farming. Instruct your supports to stack camps and ward the jungle. You can start with your passive or Chaos Bolt. The latter should be picked if you can get early kills.

Coupled with that, don't harass the enemy heroes during the laning phase; that's the support's job. If your support is playing badly and pulling waves at the wrong timings, then don't flame; simply stay in the lane and soak XP. Just start clearing your jungle once you reach level 5 or 6.

Don't hesitate to purchase extra consumables, as they can always help you repel enemy ganks. You must be very active in farming when playing Chaos Knight in the safelane. Use Phantasm to clear camps at a rapid pace; this way, you can rush Armlet and control the map by getting kills and clearing enemy camps.

Offlane players who pick Chaos Knight must dominate their lane and not let the enemy carry farm. Try to deny as much as you can and actively help other lanes. The XP you lose can be earned with farming and securing kills on the map.

Don't separate from your team and farm all game, as this can help the enemy heroes shut down your team. Hence, offlaners must always be with the team and spearhead smoke ganks.

Dota 2 Chaos Knight's best build

Oni Knight the Dark Conqueror (Image via Dota 2)

Both offlaners and carries can go for the same build as Chaos Knight and can be of maximum use in teamfights or ratting:

Armlet of Mordiggian

Manta Style

Echo Sabre/Harpoon

Black King Bar

Eye of Skadi (improves overall stats)

Blink Dagger/Swift Blink or Overwhelming Blink

Shadow Blade/ Silver Edge

Satanic

Abyssal Blade

Heaven's Halberd

Assault Cuirass

Heart of Tarrasque

You can also buy team items like Vladmir's Offering, Lotus Orb, or even a Pipe of Insight if your allies have damage items. Coupled with that, consider purchasing Aghanim's Scepter during the late-game scenario.

Dota 2 Chaos Knight counters

Official image of Chaos Knight (image via Dota 2)

The following heroes can be used to counter Chaos Knight:

Axe

Earth Shaker

Lich

Jakiro

Anti-Mage

Tidehunter

Sven

Witch Doctor

Winter Wyvern

Necrophos

Ember Spirit

Phantom Lancer

Terror Blade

Viper

Chaos Knight can be picked to counter the following heroes:

Huskar

Shadow Shaman

Ursa

Juggernaut

Rubick

Pudge

Sniper (only if you catch him with your stun or Reality Rift)

Crystal Maiden

Wraith King

Lifestealer

Best Dota 2 allies for Chaos Knight

These heroes will be perfect for Chaos Knight players in all stages of the game:

Grimstroke

Crystal Maiden

Jakiro

Muerta

Marci

Dazzle

Enchantress

Shadow Shaman

Vengeful Spirit

Invoker

