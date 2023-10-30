5 things you might have missed in Dota 2 Ringmaster teaser trailer

Valve usually releases new Dota 2 heroes during The International tournament. This year, we got to witness a teaser featuring Ringmaster, the latest addition to the roster. This hero will be released in 2024, and fans can also expect a significant update to accompany his debut in the Dota universe.

In almost every new addition's teaser trailer, other heroes are usually tormented by the newcomer. In the Ringmaster teaser, we saw Axe getting dragged into a customized high striker after he culls the wooden base and sends the puck soaring into the sky.

The teaser had a runtime of about one minute and thirty seconds, so many important details might have slipped by you. Keep scrolling to discover the things you might have missed in the Ringmaster's teaser.

Dota 2's new hero Ringmaster's lore might revolve around a circus

1) Ringmaster's dialogue track at the start of the teaser

At the start of Dota 2's Ringmaster teaser, we see Axe chasing a Kobold Foreman through the Radiant jungle. He culls it with his massive axe, but the Kobold Foreman turns out to be a robot, as we see its broken mechanical model. This may indicate that Ringmaster might have a similar spell that can lure enemy heroes into hitting a mechanical object.

We also hear the Ringmaster's chilling voice, who says the following:

"We've all heard stories of children running away to join the circus. Not in my experience. You can't drag them away."

The circus lights popping up (Image via DotaCinema)

After this line, small circus lights of red, blue, and yellow colors start popping on the trees. These colors can be the theme of the new Dota 2 hero's model. He then goes on to say the following:

"Besides, you'd be astonished the lengths people go to get the child back. People miss children."

The dialogue track can potentially mean that Ringmaster lore might be linked to a sinister circus or a death-themed carnival. His abilities may revolve around trapping enemy heroes and they can only be rescued by their allies; hence "the length people go to get the child back."

He may be someone who can manipulate enemy heroes with his circus tricks. Also, he may use circus objects to stun or disable them.

2) High striker may be Ringmaster's ultimate

The mechanical arm pulling about to pull Axe into the high striker (Image via DotaCinema)

After the dialogue track, a wooden high striker slowly appears in the dark with a spotlight. It pops up miniature models of baby Axe, kid Axe, Red Mist General Axe, and the Axe Unleashed persona. Ringmaster's wooden head is present at the top of the high striker.

When Axe culls the wooden candy-themed base, the head turns upside down. This act opens the high striker, and Axe is pulled inside it by a couple of mechanical hands. This might be a magical spell, probably countered with a Black King Bar (BKB).

Ringmaster's head slowly turns around and starts laughing. The new Dota 2 hero says the following when all of this unfolds:

"But your average, run-of-the-mill hero... They're easy to catch. Easy to train. Plus they're all egomaniacs, so they're natural performers."

This can either be a channeling spell or a normal one that can just be used to capture a single target enemy hero.

3) Smoke emitted from Ringmaster's head

Smoke emitted from Ringmaster's wooden head (Image via DotaCinema)

As the new Dota 2 hero's wooden face turns back up, we observe its eyes changing to black, with black smoke emitting from the mouth. This observation seems to confirm that the spell involving the high striker is entirely mechanized. The fumes emitted from Ringmaster's head may be the exhaust smoke of the machine responsible for pulling enemy heroes inside it.

4) Taunt spell of the new Dota 2 hero

Axe's axe getting stuck on the high striker (Image via DotaCinema)

When Axe uses his weapon to destroy the wooden base of the high striker, it gets stuck. This may mean that Ringmaster will have a spell that can taunt enemy heroes like Axe's Call. Eventually, both him and his weapon get pulled inside the dangerous high striker.

5) Ending of the teaser

Axe getting captured (Image via DotaCinema)

After Axe is forcibly pulled inside the machine, Ringmaster goes on to say, "Why not capture heroes?" This statement strongly implies that the new Dota 2 addition specializes in controlling enemy heroes. He could be a Magical or Universal hero as the spells seen in the teaser appear to be magical.

Ringmaster's introduction may lead to a new meta that focuses on heroes with strong disabling spells and ultimates. Moreover, many fans are speculating that the fresh addition may draw inspiration from the Heroes of Newerth universe's Puppet Master.

Furthermore, an empty spell icon for "Hex Poof" was spotted in Rubick's Arcana spell effects. This discovery suggests that "Hex Poof" might be one of the Ringmaster's disabling spells, further enhancing the mystery of this new Dota 2 hero.

Expand Tweet

On the official poster, we can see Mirana, Kunkka, and Keeper of the Light dressed as clowns, performing circus tricks. Additionally, Axe is depicted being bound by ropes with his mouth sealed shut.