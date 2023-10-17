5 best Dota 2 Arcanas released during The International

Dota 2's The International is infamous for its exclusive Battle Pass, Collector's Cache, and Arcanas. While this year's fruitless TI12 Battle Pass is focused on voicelines, capsules, and Esports-based challenges, previous TI Battle Passes have been the talk of the Dota 2 community with limited edition Arcanas and event challenges.

Valve has released a total of 22 Arcanas, with nine of them being exclusive to Battle Pass owners. Among these are the Drow Ranger's Dread Retribution Bundle and Spectre's Phantom Advert Bundle, released as part of the Aghanim's Labyrinth Battle Pass and Nemestice Battle Pass, respectively.

Read on to learn more about the best Arcanas featured during The International.

Benevolent Companion, Planetfall, and more are the best Arcanas in Dota 2

1) Benevolent Companion (IO)

IO's Benevolent Companion was the first Battle Pass-exclusive Arcana released during The International 2017. Players with over 245 levels in the Battle Pass had the opportunity to claim this Arcana. The model of Wisp's Arcana drew inspiration from the Weighted Companion Cube from Valve's hit series, Portal.

Benevolent Companion is considered the Holy Grail of IO mains as it features special hero and ability icons. When IO uses Relocate (ultimate) with this Arcana equipped, two portals open, similar to the ones from the Portal Gun in the Portal game. Notably, we witnessed Ana, a two-time TI winner with OG, playing IO with the Arcana equipped throughout The International 2019.

Significant features:

Death animation shows the model falling with a broken heart.

Tether effect has small hearts linking to your ally.

Was released because IO came in second place in The International 2016 Arcana vote (Juggernaut's Bladeform Legacy was voted first).

2) Planetfall

Planetfall is Earthshaker's Arcana that was released during The International 2019. Battle Pass owners with level 365 or more had the chance to claim this Dota 2 Arcana. There are two styles to it, including Celestial Summons and Burning Descent. The former features a blue-themed Earthshaker, while the latter is lava-themed.

This Arcana also comes with three trackers that record kills/assists using Echo Slam, combos (all three ES's abilities), and damage output from the combos. Additionally, players had to get 500 kills/assists with Echo Slam to unlock the Burning Descent style.

Significant features:

Custom Blink Dagger, hero, and ability icons for both styles.

After using Echo Slam, you will see the Earthshaker's model turning black for a few seconds.

All the abilities have amazing custom effects.

3) The Eminence of Ristul Bundle

Dota 2's Queen of Pain's The Eminence of Ristul Bundle is hands down the best bundle for the hero. The model of this Arcana features a whip as the primary weapon, two devil-like wings, a couple of horns, a tail, and a short outfit. Battle Pass holders of TI10 at or above level 445 had the chance to add this Arcana bundle to their inventory.

That said, QOP's Dota 2 Arcana comes with custom hero and ability icons along with two styles: Eminence of Ritsul and Royal Decree. The former portrays Akasha in a devilish form with a red theme, whereas the latter adopts a cold ice-blue theme. Additionally, you can equip other sets to this bundle to create your own style.

Significant features:

Hit 1,000 heroes with Sonic Wave to unlock the Royal Decree style.

Finished as the runner-up of the Arcana vote in The International 2015.

Keeps track of Sonic Wave combos.

4) Compass of the Rising Gale Bundle

Windranger's Compass of the Rising Gale Bundle was released alongside Wraith King and Queen of Pain Arcanas in Dota 2 TI10 Battle Pass. The model has a custom wind effect revolving around this Arcana. Players over level 575 had the opportunity to claim this exclusive Windranger's bundle.

Additionally, the model has two styles: Compass of the Rising Gale and Reflections of the Gale. The former is of Windranger's default green theme, while the latter is of orange hue. Alongside a special ability and hero icons, a custom effect pops up when Windranger hits enemies with Javelin and Monkey King Bar.

Significant features:

Eul's Scepter and Force Staff feature custom icons.

Inflict 2,500,000 damage using Focus Fire to unlock the second style.

Special channeling bar when using Power Shot, Meteor Hammer, and TP.

5) Voidstorm Asylum

Razor's Voidstorm Asylum was released as part of last year's Dota 2 TI11 Battle Pass. Players only at or above level 383 in the Battle Pass could claim this Dota 2 Arcana. The model is similar to Razor from DOTA, the Warcraft 3 mod.

Along with various special effects, Razor's Arcana has two styles: Voidstorm Asylum and Stormlord Rebord. The former is of a cyan hue, while the latter features a wraith mode of the Arcana. Additionally, Phase Boots, Eul's Scepter, and Wind Waker received custom icons.

Significant features:

Storm's End brings in a dark cloud and a shield icon that hits targets with lightning.

Can customize this Arcana with other Razor sets.

You must kill 500 enemies with over 100 stolen Static Link damage to unlock the second style.

Follow Sportskeeda's Dota 2 The International 2023 section to learn about the latest TI news.