Dota 2 The International Compendium 2023: Price, content, rewards, and more

With a little less than three weeks to go for TI 12, Valve has finally released The International Compendium 2023 for Dota 2 fans to purchase and dive into. Earlier this year, the developer had stated that they were steering the game away from the iconic Battle Pass system to focus more on the in-game experience and gameplay. Ever since then, the community had been eagerly biding their time to see what Valve had to offer. The wait is finally over, and the Compendium 2023 is now available.

Read on to find out about all the available details regarding The International Compendium 2023 in Dota 2.

Dota 2 The Internationational Compendium 2023 cost

Expand Tweet

As was the case with earlier Battle Passes, The International Compendium 2023 is available in two variants. They are as follows:

Standard Compendium [6 Compendium Levels & 6 Boosters] - $7.49

Compendium levels will unlock the following:

Access to all Compendium features

Aegis Emoticon

4 Road To TI Culling Blades

6 Road To TI Reroll Tokens

36 Fantasy Roll Tokens

1 Random Voiceline

1 Player Sticker Capsule

Boosters can unlock additional content of your choice

Upgraded Compendium [50 Compendium Levels & 28 Boosters] - $29.99

Compendium levels will unlock the following:

Access to all Compendium features

Aegis Emoticon

13 Road To TI Culling Blades

15 Road To TI Reroll Tokens

78 Fantasy Roll Tokens

8 Random Voicelines

12 Player Sticker Capsules

5 Team Sticker Capsules

4 Team Loading Screen Treasures

2 TI Loading Screen Treasures

Level 1 TI 2023 Teleport FX

Boosters can unlock the International 2023 HUD or additional content of your choice

Dota 2 The Internationational Compendium 2023 schedule

The International Compendium 2023 was made available on September 27, 2023, worldwide. Valve has not announced when it will end. Given the company noted that they are working on Arcanas for the post-TI period, it is likely going to run at least for a couple of months after the tournament concludes.

For comparison, Battle Pass 2022 began on September 1 of that year and continued till January 12, 2023.

Dota 2 The Internationational Compendium 2023 content

Steering away from the Battle Pass era, The International Compendium 2023 is markedly different. Instead of Cavern Crawl, Immortal Treasure sets, MMR doubledown tokens, Arcana sets, and the like, this year's offerings are much more streamlined.

The developers stated that this year's Compendium is built "around the pro players and the event itself."

Profile Showcase

Profile Showcase (Image via Valve)

Coming with this year's Compendium, the profile showcase is a new way for players to showcase their profile and mini-profile. It allows players the option to customize the heroes, sets, background, animated stickers, and more that they put on their profile.

This is available for free to all Dota 2 players. It is a nice touch and allows users to showcase their individual identity and creativity as best as they can in-game.

The Road to The International Challenge

The Road to TI Challenge (Image via Valve)

Instead of the earlier weekly quests, Dota 2 Compendium 2023 players have The Road to The International Challenge this time around. It provides players with five hero options, used by an actual esports team in a match or the most-played hero of a particular player. The challenge is to win with that particular hero and complete the set conditions to move ahead with the quest.

Fantasy Evolved

Fantasy evolved (Image via Valve)

Once a user has purchased the Compendium 2023, they will notice that they have the option to pick their favorite esports athlete and make a team. Valve has introduced a nuanced mechanic where players' stats can be crafted and are important to how they perform.

During TI, each weekend is "a separate round of Fantasy," with players having the option to score Compendium Points and more.

Bingo

Bingo (Image via Valve)

With one Bingo card per tournament weekend, Compendium owners can participate in the popular game and complete rows and columns to earn Compendium Points.

The Oracle's Challenge

The Oracle Challenge (Image via Valve)

Compendium owners can earn Compendium points by predicting how the teams will stand in each group and in-game stats like which team will have the most kills by the end of the match.

Dota 2 The Internationational Compendium 2023 rewards

You can invest Compendium Levels to make your way through the progress meter and thereby earn rewards, which can be of the following types:

Physical Aegis Model

Permanent Chat Wheels

Player and Team Stickers

The International 2023 HUD

Fantasy and The Road to TI Challenge Powerups

Favorite Team Teleport effects

Loading Screens

Check out which teams will participate in The International 2023, and follow Sportskeeda for more DOTA 2 u