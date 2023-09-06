All qualified Dota 2 teams confirmed for The International 2023 (TI12)

With The International 2023 (TI12) set to start in a little over a month, we finally have the full list of qualified Dota 2 teams that will participate in the auspicious event. The 20 teams will fight for the bragging rights of being a TI Champion, along with having their names etched in the annals of Dota 2 history.

While the majority of the names on this list scored direct qualification, the final few were decided over the past month through regional qualifiers. So, who is going to TI12?

All confirmed participants for Dota 2 The International 2023 (TI12)

The confirmed list of qualified Dota 2 teams for The International 2023 (TI12) is as follows:

Team Liquid - Dota Pro Circuit #1

Gaimin Gladiators - Dota Pro Circuit #2

Tundra Esports - Dota Pro Circuit #3

9Pandas - Dota Pro Circuit #4

Evil Geniuses - Dota Pro Circuit #5

LGD Gaming - Dota Pro Circuit #6

Shopify Rebellion - Dota Pro Circuit #7

Talon Esports - Dota Pro Circuit #8

beastcoast - Dota Pro Circuit #9

Team Spirit - Dota Pro Circuit #10

TSM - Dota Pro Circuit #11

BetBoom Team - Dota Pro Circuit #12

nouns - North America Regional Qualifiers

Keyd Stars - South America Regional Qualifiers

Thunder Awaken - South America Regional Qualifiers

Entity - Western Europe Regional Qualifiers

Quest Esports - Western Europe Qualifiers

Virtus.pro - Eastern Europe Qualifiers

Azure Ray - China Qualifiers

Team SNG - Southeast Asia qualifiers

Expand Tweet

Dota 2 fans will be quick to spot that quite a few established names are missing from the aforementioned list. This includes the likes of OG, Secret, and Nigma Galaxy. This will mark the first time Puppey has missed a TI since the tournament's inception.

The qualification rules for the participating teams were as follows:

Twelve teams qualify through the Dota Pro Circuit

Eight teams qualify through Regional Qualifiers

One team each from North America, Eastern Europe, China, and Southeast Asia

Two teams each from Western Europe and South America

Valve has introduced a variety of changes to this year's The International, with the biggest being the absence of a TI Battle Pass and the crowd-funded mammoth pool it contributed to. Instead, the developer has promised to steer the content in a different direction, and the community is eager to see what they have in store.

The International 2023 (TI12) will be held in Seattle (Seattle Convention Center's Summit and Climate Pledge Arena) from October 12, 2023, and run until October 29, 2023.

Expand Tweet

As they wait for The International 2023 (TI12) to begin, fans will also be able to catch their favorite teams in BetBoom Dacha 2023 and DreamLeague Season 21, slated to take place later this month.