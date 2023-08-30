Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 21: Schedule, participating teams, prize pool, where to watch, and more

As Dota 2 fans gear up for The International 2023, ESL is hosting one last major event before the annual extravaganza. The DreamLeague Season 21 will be held in the latter half of September 23, featuring more than 10 teams took part online to get the lion's share of the prize pool. It will be exciting to see some of the biggest names in the Dota 2 professional circuit going head to head before The International 2023.

Read on to find out all the available information about the upcoming Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 21.

Everything you need to know about Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 21

Schedule, format, and prize pool

DreamLeague Season 21 will be held from September 18, 2023, to September 24, 2023. As mentioned above, the entire tournament will be held online, with 12 teams participating in it.

The format of the event is as follows:

Group Stage (September 18 to September 21): Teams will be divided into two groups of six in a round-robin format. All matches will be best-of-2. The teams placed first and second will make their way to the Playoffs Upper Bracket. The third and fourth-placed teams will take their spots in the Playoffs Lower Bracket. The bottom two teams will get eliminated.

Teams will be divided into two groups of six in a round-robin format. All matches will be best-of-2. The teams placed first and second will make their way to the Playoffs Upper Bracket. The third and fourth-placed teams will take their spots in the Playoffs Lower Bracket. The bottom two teams will get eliminated. Playoffs (September 21 to September 24): This will take place in a double elimination bracket with all matches being best-of-3, while the Grand Final will be best-of-5.

The following teams have been confirmed as participants for the DreamLeague Season 21:

Gaimin Gladiators (WEU Slot 1)

Team Spirit (EEU Slot 1)

Talon (SEA Slot 1)

Evil Geniuses (SA Slot 1)

Shopify Rebellion (NA Slot 1)

9Pandas (EEU Slot 2)

Team Liquid (WEU Slot 2)

BetBoom Team (EEU Slot 3)

Tundra Esports (WEU Slot 3)

Quest Esports (WEU Slot 4)

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

The 12 participants will be vying for the lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool.

Place $ USD Teams 1st $300,000 2nd $175,000 3rd $120,000 4th $85,000 5th $60,000 6th $55,000 7th $50,000 8th $45,000 9th $30,000 10th $30,000 11th $25,000 12th $25,000

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 21 Group Stage and Playoffs

There is no further information available regarding the groups and the matchups. We will update this section as soon as we hear from the organizers.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 21 livestream details

Interested viewers can catch the high-octane gameplay and actions on the livestream on the official ESL Dota 2 Twitch channel.