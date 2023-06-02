Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 20: Group stage 1, confirmed participants, results, and more

Dota 2 fans are gearing up for ESL DreamLeague Season 20, which is set to begin in less than two weeks. The participating teams have been confirmed, with their faithful followers all ready to cheer for them throughout the tournament. The Group Stage 1 seeding has also been revealed by the organizer recently. All that remains now is for the bell to be rung.

DreamLeague Season 19 was held from April 9, 2023, to April 23, 2023. Gaimin Gladiators snatched the top position, securing the $300,000 prize money and a direct qualification to Riyadh Masters 2023. The second and third positions went to Team Liquid and Shopify Rebellion, respectively.

All qualified teams for Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 20 Group Stage 1

DreamLeague Season 20 will start on June 11, 2023, and will continue until June 25, 2023. The list of the qualified teams for Group Stage 1 is as follows:

Gaimin Gladiators [Western Europe]

Team Liquid [Western Europe]

Tundra Esports [Western Europe]

OG [Western Europe]

Entity [Western Europe]

Team Secret [Western Europe]

Team Spirit [Eastern Europe]

9Pandas [Eastern Europe]

Shopify Rebellion [North America]

TSM [North America]

Evil Geniuses [South America]

beastcoast [South America]

Team Aster [China]

PSG.LGD [China]

Talon Esports [Southeast Asia]

Execration [Southeast Asia]

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 20: Group Stage 1

Group A

Standings Team Record Evil Geniuses 0-0-0 PSG.LGD 0-0-0 Talon Esports 0-0-0 Team Liquid 0-0-0 Team Secret 0-0-0 Team Spirit 0-0-0 TSM 0-0-0 Tundra Esports 0-0-0

Group B

Standings Team Record 9Pandas 0-0-0 beastcoast 0-0-0 Entity 0-0-0 Execration 0-0-0 Gaimin Gladiators 0-0-0 OG 0-0-0 Shopify Rebellion 0-0-0 Team Aster 0-0-0

ESL Dota2 @ESLDota2



Who do you think will come out on top? DreamLeague Season 20 begins on June 11th!



#ESLProTour The DreamLeague Season 20 teams are STACKEDWho do you think will come out on top? DreamLeague Season 20 begins on June 11th! The DreamLeague Season 20 teams are STACKED 😱Who do you think will come out on top? DreamLeague Season 20 begins on June 11th!#ESLProTour https://t.co/U6IggWKIGI

DreamLeague Season 20: Group Stage - June 11

Liquid vs Tundra:

Secret vs Talon:

TSpirit vs TSM:

EG vs PSG. LGD:

PSG.LGD vs TSpirt:

Liquid vs EG:

TSM vs Secret:

Talon vs Tundra:

OG vs bc:

GG vs SR:

XctN vs Aster:

Entity vs 9P:

GG vs 9P:

bc vs Entity:

Aster vs OG:

SR vs XctN:

DreamLeague Season 20: Group Stage - June 12

Liquid vs Talon:

Tundra vs TSM:

Secret vs PSG.LGD:

TSpirit vs EG:

EG vs Secret:

Liquid vs TSpirit:

PSG.LGD vs Tundra:

TSM vs Talon:

XctN vs OG:

GG vs bc:

Aster vs 9P:

SR vs Entity:

GG vs Aster:

SR vs bc:

XctN vs 9P:

OG vs Entity:

DreamLeague Season 20: Group Stage - June 13

Liquid vs PSG.LGD:

TSM vs EG:

Talon vs TSpirit:

Tundra vs Secret:

TSpirit vs Tundra:

Liquid vs Secret:

EG vs Talon:

PSG.LGD vs TSM:

Aster vs SR:

GG vs Entity:

9P vs OG:

bc vs XctN:

GG vs OG:

Entity vs XctN:

9P vs SR:

bc vs Aster:

DreamLeague Season 20: Group Stage - June 14

Liquid vs TSM:

Talon vs PSG.LGD:

Tundra vs EG:

Secret vs TSpirit:

Entity vs Aster:

OG vs SR:

GG vs XctN:

9P vs bc:

Where to watch Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 20 Group Stage 1?

As was the case with Season 19, the live proceedings of DreamLeague Season 20 Group Stage 1 will be available on the official Twitch and YouTube ESL Dota 2 channels. The links for the same are as follows:

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 2 Format

Group Stage 1 will see two groups of eight teams each, fighting in a single round-robin format of Bo2. The top four teams will qualify for Group Stage 2 while the rest get eliminated.

Group Stage 2 will feature one group of eight teams, with a single round-robin format of Bo3 once again. The top two teams will make their way to the Upper Bracket of the Playoffs, and the third and fourth-placed teams will reside in the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs, with the rest being eliminated.

The Playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket, with every match being Bo3 and the Grand Final being Bo5. The first and second teams will secure direct qualification to Riyadh Masters 2023.

Poll : 0 votes