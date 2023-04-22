Dota 2 DreamLeague S19 Playoffs: Schedule, prize pool, format, and more

With both Group Stages of DreamLeague S19 finally over, Dota 2 fans will soon get to see the qualified teams clash at the Playoffs stage. Organized by ESL, the tournament has seen some exciting, high-octane gameplay from sixteen teams. These rosters were invited based on the ESL Pro Tour Ranking System. Five were invited from Western Europe, three from NA, and two each from Eastern Europe, SA, China, and SEA.

ESL Dota2 @ESLDota2



Enjoy the patch and be sure to tune back in on Saturday for the Playoffs!



#ESLProTour Thanks for watching the DreamLeague Season 19 Group Stage 2!Enjoy the patch and be sure to tune back in on Saturday for the Playoffs! Thanks for watching the DreamLeague Season 19 Group Stage 2! Enjoy the patch and be sure to tune back in on Saturday for the Playoffs! ❤️#ESLProTour https://t.co/ydWJnOH9aL

Group Stage 1 involved two groups of eight teams each, spanning from April 9 to 12. The top four ranked teams from each qualified, while others were eliminated. Group Stage 2 saw a single group of eight teams and it was held from April 14 to 20. The top two teams were directly placed in the Upper Bracket of Playoffs, while the next two teams on the table found themselves in the Lower Bracket.

Dota 2 DreamLeague S19 Playoffs will see Team Liquid, Gaimin Gladiators, Shopify Rebellion, and Tundra Esports battling it out

The Dota 2 DreamLeague S19 Playoffs is scheduled to take place from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, with the first match between Tundra and Shopify Rebellion slated to begin around an hour from the time of writing this article. The Playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket. The Grand Final will be a best-of-five affair, while all of the other matches will be best-of-three series.

The winner of the DreamLeague S19 is set to earn a direct qualification to the Riyadh Masters 2023. Furthermore, the highly anticipated tournament boasts a prize pool of $1,000,000 USD. The prize distribution for the top four teams at DreamLeague S19 is as follows:

1st - $300,000

2nd - $175,000

3rd - $120,000

4th - $85,000

ESL Dota2 @ESLDota2



Get ready for some INSANE Dota 🤯



twitch.tv/esl_dota2



youtube.com/esldota2 We're at the final stretch! Only 4 teams remain in DreamLeague Season 19, and they're all playing today on the New Frontiers patch!Get ready for some INSANE Dota 🤯 We're at the final stretch! Only 4 teams remain in DreamLeague Season 19, and they're all playing today on the New Frontiers patch!Get ready for some INSANE Dota 🤯💜 twitch.tv/esl_dota2❤️ youtube.com/esldota2 https://t.co/KQRfYPaEhd

The schedule for the Playoffs is as follows:

Saturday, April 22

Lower Bracket Semifinal: Shopify Rebellion vs Tundra Esports

Upper Bracket Final: Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators

Sunday, April 23

Lower Bracket Final: TBD vs TBD

Grand Final: TBD vs TBD

Fans can catch the live proceedings of the upcoming matches of DreamLeague S19 Playoffs on the official Twitch and YouTube ESL Dota 2 channels.

Patch 7.33 is here

While both the Group Stages were held on 7.32e, update 7.33 finally arrived in Dota 2 on April 20, 2923. The ambitious patch brings a revamped game map that's 40% larger than the previous one, with various new structures for players to get acquainted with.

Interestingly, Valve has added the brand new Universal hero attribute type. New items and neutral items were introduced with 7.33. The latest update also saw plenty of major changes made to popular heroes, items, and gameplay. It will be interesting to see how quickly the Dota 2 teams have been able to adapt when they clash in the Playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes