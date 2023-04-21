Dota 2 patch 7.33: What are the new Universal heroes?

Patch 7.33 has finally arrived in Dota 2, with Valve delivering on its promise of an ambitious update. For the past several months, the community has been complaining about the state of the game's meta. Addressing the same, the latest update sees a massive expansion of the Dota 2 map, a plethora of changes to items and heroes, and the addition of Universal heroes.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 A new map, major gameplay changes, and so much more. The New Frontiers Update is live, with a whole new world to explore. Learn more at dota2.com/newsentry/5657… A new map, major gameplay changes, and so much more. The New Frontiers Update is live, with a whole new world to explore. Learn more at dota2.com/newsentry/5657… https://t.co/c3QEccXAJi

The last few weeks have seen plenty of speculation on social media channels concerning Dota 2. Valve even jumped into the proceedings by releasing the humorous "Riddles in the Dark" post, revealing the patch release date and hints about what players should expect from the update.

Dota 2 new Universal heroes: Void Spirit, Mirana, Pangolier, and more

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 A new map, major gameplay changes, and so much more. The New Frontiers Update is live, with a whole new world to explore. dota2.com/newfrontiers A new map, major gameplay changes, and so much more. The New Frontiers Update is live, with a whole new world to explore. dota2.com/newfrontiers https://t.co/gYWcXK9jZK

The developer finally released Patch 7.33 on April 20, 2023, for Valve's popular MOBA title, and with it came a new hero attribute type called Universal. The official release regarding the update introduces the new attribute as follows:

"As the fourth spirit brother we’d released, Void Spirit shouldn’t have been a Strength, Agility, or Intelligence hero. To stand apart, he really should have been a new kind of hero. A fourth kind of hero."

No new heroes have been added to the game under this tag. Universal heroes include existing heroes who will now "gain 0.6 damage from each stat of an attribute." Denoting the trials and tribulations that follow major patch releases, the developers humorously said:

"Our engineers assure us this number is perfectly balanced. Unless it isn’t. But the good news is we’re all going to find out together in the grand adventure that is the New Frontiers Update."

The official patch notes for Universal Heroes in Dota 2 7.33 are as follows:

Universal Heroes

Added a new type of attribute heroes: Universal

Universal heroes don't have a Primary Attribute, but get 0.6 damage per point of each attribute

Captain's Draft now selects 7 random heroes from each attribute (total increased from 27 to 28)

Single Draft now offers 4 heroes, one per attribute

List of Universal heroes:

Abaddon

Bane

Batrider

Beastmaster

Brewmaster

Broodmother

Chen

Clockwerk

Dark Seer

Dark Willow

Dazzle

Enigma

Io

Lone Druid

Lycan

Marci

Magnus

Mirana

Nyx Assassin

Pangolier

Phoenix

Sand King

Snapfire

Techies

Timbersaw

Vengeful Spirit

Venomancer

Visage

Void Spirit

Windranger

Winter Wyvern

Poll : 0 votes