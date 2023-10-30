Team Spirit vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final highlights 

The Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final saw Team Spirit whitewash Gaimin Gladiators 3-0 in the Bo5 series. The victory secured Team Spirit's place among the two-time TI winners alongside OG. Notably, this is the first time in his career that Larl (Spirit's midlaner) has lifted the Aegis. Gaimin Gladiators had a rough start, reaching the Grand Final from Lower Bracket Round 1.

Furthermore, Team Spirit maintained an undefeated record throughout the group stage and did not drop a single series in the Upper Bracket of the Dota 2 event. Their performance in the Grand Final was reminiscent of Miracle's Team Liquid routing of Newbee in The International 2017.

Highlights between Team Spirit and Gaimin Gladiators in Dota 2 The International 2023

First game between Team Spirit and Gaimin Gladiators

GG's heroes were heavily focused on the late-game phase, and they required time and space to farm. However, Team Spirit's lineup focused on early to mid-game stages and was quite aggressive.

Team Spirit (Dire):

Yatoro - Weaver

Puck - Larl

Beastmaster - Collapse

Tusk - Mira

Treant Protector - Miposhka

Gaimin Short (Radiant):

Gyrocopter - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Lone Druid - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Silencer - Seleri

The Dire side's lack of disables proved to be fatal, as they couldn't chain stun Team Spirit's heroes. Both teams were trading kills during the early game, but the balance shifted when the Weaver eliminated the Pangolier and Gyrocopter at the bottom lane around the 10-minute mark.

From this point, the Pangolier's impact waned, and he struggled to secure kills on the Dire side. Team Spirit won several fights, secured the first Aegis, and began pushing the lanes. A pivotal teamfight erupted near the top tier 2 Radiant tower, where Yatoro secured a double kill by taking down the Pangolier and Lone Druid.

Under this relentless pressure from Team Spirit, GG found it difficult to farm and accumulate gold on their core heroes. The Pangolier and Druid were picked off multiple times, ultimately leading to Spirit's capture of the mid racks.

In the final teamfight, GG was dismantled by the Weaver, who possessed Desolator, Eye of Skadi, Dragon Lance, and Daedalus in the top Radiant jungle. Team Spirit comfortably secured the first game of the Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final.

Second game between Team Spirit and Gaimin Gladiators

The second game of the Dota 2 TI2 Grand Final took a different turn for GG as they had a promising lineup, but their offlane pick raised significant questions, with Ace playing another core hero. In contrast, Collapse was given his legendary Magnus and put on a good show.

Team Spirit (Radiant):

Faceless Void - Yatoro

Pangolier - Larl

Magnus - Collapse

Grimstroke - Mira

Enchantress - Insania

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire):

Morphling - dyrachyo

Primal Beast - Quinn

Wraith King - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Nature's Prophet - Seleri

Ace purchased an early Radiance and began pushing all the lanes with his team. Team Spirit engaged in fights to create space for their Void to farm and grow stronger. Eventually, a skirmish broke out near the Radiant's Roshan Pit when Collapse was ambushed by the Morphling and Wraith King.

Seizing the opportunity, Magnus instantly used Reverse Polarity, with the rest of his team quickly following up to eliminate the remaining Dire heroes. After back-and-forth teamfights, both teams had an equal number of kills by the 35th-minute mark.

Team Spirit attempted to obtain a Shard from Dire's Tormentor but found themselves facing off against Dire's heroes. They swiftly killed off GG's cores and destroyed the Tormentor.

Following this decisive teamfight, Team Spirit had an advantage as they began to move across the map as a cohesive unit. Eventually, they started destroying Dire's base, and a fight gradually occurred with Nature's Prophet brought to the low ground by the Magnus.

Void finished the NP and killed the Morphling via Chronosphere. Yatoro started team wiping GG and got a rampage. TS won the second Dota 2 TI12 game, spearheaded by Yatoro's Faceless Void.

The final Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final game between Team Spirit and Gaimin Gladiators

The final Dota 2 TI12 game had an unusual mid pick from Team Spirit as Larl played Dazzle against Quinn's Pangolier.

Team Spirit (Dire):

Chaos Knight - Yatoro

Dazzle - Larl

Spirit Breaker - Collapse

Tusk - mira

Grimstroke - Miposhka

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant):

Spectre - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Brewmaster - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Ancient Apparition - Seleri

GG dominated the game's early stages, rendering Dazzle's presence relatively ineffective. They accumulated a substantial 7K gold lead and roamed the map, targeting Dire heroes. Spectre was eliminated by Spirit in the bottom lane, but this did not halt GG's momentum.

On the top lane, Chaos Knight fell victim to AA's Ice Blast, leading to a team wipe for the rest of Team Spirit. The Radiant side secured the Aegis and continued to expand their lead by consistently eliminating heroes from the Dire side.

A slight setback occurred when Quinn and tOfu were defeated at the bottom lane, providing some experience and gold to the struggling Dire team. Team Spirit took full advantage of this situation, orchestrating a team wipe against the Radiant side on the top lane and securing the Aegis for the Chaos Knight. This intense encounter shifted the momentum and altered the course of the game.

Team Spirit embarked on a relentless push, destroying the top and mid racks while also eliminating the Spectre, who was brought back in an attempt to defend. They claimed the tier 4 towers and destroyed the Ancient to become the Dota 2 TI12 champions.