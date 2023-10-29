Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals highlights 

Team Liquid vs. Gaimin Gladiators kicked off the first series of the Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. The intense rivalry between these two teams reached its peak at The International 2023 as GG defeated Liquid in the overall series.

Team Liquid managed to secure a win in the first Bo3 game against Gaimin Gladiators but lost back-to-back matches, resulting in their elimination from The International 2023.

This outcome marked one of the notable upsets at Dota 2 TI12, given that the blue team had dominated the group stage and Upper Bracket matchups. It's also worth noting that Team Liquid and Azure Ray dropped to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals following their losses in the respective Upper Bracket Semifinals series.

Scroll ahead to learn about the Dota 2 matchup between Liquid and GG in the first Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

Gaimin Gladiators defeats Team Liquid 2-1 in Dota 2 The International 2023

First game between Team Liquid and Gaimin Gladiators

The first Dota 2 game between Liquid and GG lasted 43 minutes, during which Micke's Luna amassed significant items, including Refresher Orb, BKB, Satanic, Silver Edge, Butterfly, and Manta Style.

Impressively, they secured the victory with a draft that lacked stuns and disables from the supports. GG's weak carry pick couldn't stop Liquid's Luna at the start of the late-game.

Team Liquid (Radiant):

Luna - Micke

Invoker - Nisha

Kunkka - Zai

Weaver - Boxi

Pugna - Insania

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire):

Bloodseeker - dyrachyo

Necrophos - Quinn

Centaur Warrunner - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Phoenix - Seleri

Both teams had an equal number of kills at the start of the game. However, the Bloodseeker joined an early fight and managed to secure kills on Pugna and Invoker. With this momentum, GG started ganking together, successfully killing Nisha again and consistently winning team fights.

As time went on, Luna emerged from the jungle with a Manta Style, Mask of Madness, and was on the verge of completing a BKB. Micke's presence boosted Team Liquid's chances of winning team fights, and with Zai's Scepter, they slowly started to turn the tide.

This didn't deter GG's heroes as they continued to win a couple of team fights and moved into the Roshan Pit on the Dire side. Sensing this, Liquid gave GG a rude awakening with Zai's Torrent Storm and Micke's Solar Eclipse, which were enough to wipe out GG's core heroes.

Following this teamfight, Luna secured the Aegis and claimed the top Dire barracks. The Centaur's purchase of Heart of Tarrasque proved to be very ineffective, as he couldn't save the Bloodseeker from the Radiant heroes. Liquid continued to dominate the rest of the match, repeatedly killing the Bloodseeker and Necro, securing the second Aegis without much hassle.

Ultimately, they claimed mega creeps and concluded the first Dota 2 LB Quarterfinals match in a jaunty fashion.

Second game between Team Liquid and Gaimin Gladiators

The second Dota 2 game played differently as Liquid failed to capitalize on their early-game advantage. Quinn's Pangolier and dyrachyo's Razor were able to counter Liquid's heroes without much trouble as the game progressed.

Team Liquid (Dire):

Luna - micke

Kunkka - Nisha

Tidehunter - Zai

Pugna - Boxi

Enhcantress - Insania

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant):

Razor - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Lone Druid - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Phoenix - Seleri

Liquid had a great start as Zai's Tidehunter drew first blood on the Razor on the bottom lane. They even stopped the Pangolier's aggressive gameplay after the Luna eliminated Quinn, the top Radiant's jungle. Liquid were easily outplaying GG and countered their ganks with Ravage, Torrent Storm, and Solar Eclipse.

Liquid took advantage of this and got the Aegis on the Luna and started knocking on Radiant's base. GG put on a valiant fight against Liquid's push as Quinn and Ace's bear killed Nisha within a few seconds. Tidehunter was holding his Ravage and escaped the fight while his team was getting slaughtered.

This moment turned the game entirely for GG as they instantly became strong with the XP gained from the previous fight and started pushing into the Dire side. Liquid couldn't win any fights as the Razor and Pangolier were too strong.

They silenced the cores of Liquid and made them tap out and won the second Dota 2 LB Quarterfinals Bo3 series.

Final game between Team Liquid and Gaimin Gladiators

This was a short game, as GG managed to eliminate Liquid from Dota 2 The International 2023 in just 27 minutes. Liquid's lack of stuns from their support heroes played a significant role in their elimination.

On the other hand, GG also had supports without much stuns, but they were aggressive and could quickly burst down Liquid's heroes. That said, Quinn's Void Spirit was clearly the man of the match as he dismantled Liquid with the help of his team.

Team Liquid (Dire):

Terrorblade - micke

Puck - Nisha

Centaur Warrunner - Zai

Skywrath Mage - Boxi

Pugna - Insania

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant):

Weaver - dyrachyo

Void Spirit - Quinn

Wraith King - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Nature's Prophet - Seleri

Right from the early-game, GG was exerting pressure and forcing teamfights with Liquid. They didn't leave the Terrorblade alone, as he was involved in most of the fights as well.

At the 15th-minute mark, a fight erupted near the Radiant's bounty rune, where GG swiftly eliminated Liquid and increased their gold lead to 8K. They got Aegis on the Weaver and started destroying Dire's midlane. Liquid simply couldn't do anything as they were outplayed and outdrafted.

None of Liquid's heroes had the damage to kill Void Spirit, Weaver, and Wraith King. They claimed other buildings in the Dire base, wiped Liquid clean in one last team fight, and won the game.

Gaimin Gladiators advanced to the Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Semifinal.