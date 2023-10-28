Azure Ray vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second playoff of the Dota 2 TI Lower Bracket Quarterfinals will see the Chinese All-Star team, Azure Ray, locking horns with the CIS supergiants, BetBoom Team. TSM, 9Pandas, Talon Esports, and Entity were already ejected from TI12 in the Lower Bracket Round 2. Virtus.pro and nouns faced a similar fate in the Lower Bracket Round 3.

The group stage of Dota 2 The International 2023 resulted in the elimination of four teams. The deciding best-of-three (Bo3) series then sorted the remaining teams into the Upper and Lower Brackets. The Lower Bracket witnessed some notable upsets, including the reigning champions being eliminated from the tournament and Arteezy's trophyless curse continuing.

Azure Ray vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals overview and predictions

Azure Ray started their TI campaign in the 'group of death', where they managed to avoid elimination and secured third place. They drew the series against Shopify Rebellion and Team Liquid but won the Bo2 matchups against BetBoom and Thunder Awaken. They faced Entity in the deciding Bo3 series and got into the Upper Bracket.

In the Upper Bracket, the Chinese team wiped nouns and kicked them to the Lower Bracket. However, in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, Azure Ray got clean-swept by LGD Gaming and dropped to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

BetBoom's TI run started off great as they secured second place in the group of death. They defeated Azure Ray, Shopify Rebellion, and Thunder Awaken but lost the series against Team Liquid.

The CIS team was matched up against 9Pandas in the deciding Bo3 round. They won one game but lost the next two, relegating them to the Lower Bracket Round 1. They eliminated Keyd Stars, Talon Esports, and Virtus.pro in their Lower Bracket journey and qualified for the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

Azure Ray's late-game-focused draft can force BetBoom to change their game plan. However, TorontoTokyo's rich experience from TI10 can provide a significant boost for his team in their attempt to defeat the Chinese powerhouse.

BetBoom's extensive hero pool can be an advantage in the drafting phase against Azure Ray. Still, they must be cautious about losing team fights, as the Chinese players can capitalize on multiple successful skirmishes and stage a comeback.

BetBoom can defeat the Chinese team and advance to the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

Head-to-Head

As mentioned earlier, BetBoom defeated Azure Ray in the Dota 2 TI12 group stage Bo2. However, the CIS team was eliminated from the Bali Major 2023 by Azure Ray in the Lower Bracket Round 1. Both teams also faced each other in the group stage of Bali Major 2023, which resulted in a draw.

Roster

The active rosters of Azure Ray and BetBoom Team in Dota 2 The International 2023 are as follows:

Azure Ray:

Lou

Somnus

Chalice

Fy

Tiān mìng

BetBoom Team:

Nightfall

gpk~

Pure~

Save-

TORONTOTOKYO

Azure Ray vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round Quarterfinals livestream details

The series will commence on the following dates and time zones:

PT : October 28, 2023, 1 pm

: ET: October 28, 2023, 4 pm

GMT: October 28, 2023, 8 pm

You can watch the Quarterfinal series between Azure Ray and BetBoom on the following channels:

Follow Sportskeeda's Dota 2 The International 2023 to learn about the latest news.