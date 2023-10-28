Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Dota 2 The International 2023 is Valve's biggest tournament. Despite backlash from the community regarding this edition's prize pool and Battle Pass, there were some intense showdowns and upsets in the Lower Bracket. Notably, Shopify Rebellion and Tundra Esports, the TI11 champions, were eliminated from the tournament in Lower Bracket Round 1.

Additionally, Entity, Talon Esports, 9Pandas, Virtus.pro, and nouns were eliminated in the following LB series. In the first Lower Bracket Quarterfinals series, Gaimin Gladiators will lock horns with their rivals, Team Liquid. The losing team will be knocked out of the tournament.

Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals overview and predictions

Team Liquid had an impressive Dota 2 TI12 campaign as they dominated Group B, finishing the group stage with a 7-1 record. The team drew the Bo2 series against Azure but managed to clean-sweep BetBoom, Shopify Rebellion, and Thunder Awaken. They advanced to the Upper Bracket after a convincing victory against Evil Geniuses in the deciding Bo3 playoffs series.

In the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, the blue team defeated Talon Esports 2-0 and advanced to the UB Semifinals to face Team Spirit. However, the TI10 champions narrowly defeated Team Liquid in a close 2-1 series, sending them to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

Gaimin Gladiator's TI12 run started in a similar fashion as they managed to secure second place in Group C. GG lost a Bo2 series against LGD Gaming and drew one with nouns. However, they managed to route Virtus.pro and Beastcoast, which meant they were safe from group-stage elimination.

Surprisingly, GG dropped to the Lower Bracket after getting battered by Talon Esports. However, in their Lower Bracket journey, the two-time Major winners proved to be formidable as they clean-sweeped Evil Geniuses and 9Pandas to advance to the LB Quarterfinals.

Team Liquid and GG share a rivalry. However, due to Team Liquid's supremacy and consistency in the group stage, they have the upper hand in their upcoming fixture. However, GG's drafting style and potential to turn the tide might pose a challenge for Team Liquid.

Additionally, if GG can prevent Zai and Nisha from securing early kills, they stand a good chance of defeating Team Liquid. On the other hand, if the Team Liquid players stick together and win teamfights, it can help them overwhelm GG and force them to change their game plan.

The winning team will advance to the Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Semifinals.

Head-to-Head

Gaimin Gladiators defeated Team Liquid in two grand finals, winning the Bali Major 2023 and ESL Berlin Major 2023. Team Liquid, on the other hand, emerged victorious over GG in a Bo2 matchup during the DPC Tour 3.

Additionally, GG were relegated from the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals matchup at the hands of Liquid in the Riyadh Masters 2023.

Rosters

Here are the active rosters of Team Liquid and Gaimin Gladiators in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Team Liquid:

Micke

Nisha

Zai

Boxi

Insania (Captain)

Gaimin Gladiators:

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

TOfu

Seleri (Captain)

Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators TI12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals livestream details

You can watch the series between Team Liquid and Gamin Gladiators via Dota 2's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The action will commence on October 29, 2023, at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT.

