5 major changes with Dota 2 7.35

Patch 7.35 in Dota 2 revamped the meta and set the foundation for future updates. The gameplay overhaul left the community buzzing with new items, game-changing buffs, nerfs, and reworks. In addition, 7.35 was released alongside the Frostivus event and the 2023 Frostivus Treasure Chest.

That said, just like every big post-TI patch, 7.35 was also on the receiving end of top changes. We've curated a list of five of these major changes in the latest gameplay update that will help you adapt to the new patch much faster.

Here are the five major changes in Dota 2 7.35

1) Dazzle nerf

Dota 2 7.35 changes

POISON TOUCH

Now allows affected heroes to be denied if they fall below 25% health

BAD JUJU

No longer affects item cooldowns Health Cost Increase per cast decreased from 50% to 40%

Dazzle, once a cornerstone of aggressive plays, is one of the weakest heroes in 7.35. The Poison Touch nerf significantly impacts the playing style, as many Dazzle mains heavily rely on it to secure kills and harass enemy heroes in the laning stage. If enemy heroes deny themselves under the Poison Touch debuff, it will prevent your team from gaining kills and assists gold.

Moreover, his ultimate used to affect item cooldowns. This was a significant advantage, allowing players to spam their items both offensively and defensively. However, in the 7.35 patch, item cooldowns no longer stack with Bad Juju, making Dazzle an unreliable pick in ranked pubs.

2) Shiva's Guard rework

Dota 2 7.35 changes

Recipe changed. Now requires Veil of Discord (1725), Platemail (1400), and a 1700g recipe. Total cost decreased from 4850 to 4825

Now also provides +8 Strength, +8 Agility and +8 Health Regen

Intelligence bonus decreased from +30 to +8

Armor bonus increased from +15 to +20

Arctic Blast now also causes enemies to take 15% more damage from spells for 16s

Arctic Blast mana cost decreased from 100 to 75

Shiva's Guard is now the go-to item for heroes who heavily depend on magic spells and damage. In this patch, intelligence heroes can purchase Veil of Discord to amp their outgoing magic damage and, as the game progresses, acquire a Platemail and Shiva's Guard Recipe to obtain Shiva's Guard.

When activated, Artic Blast now inflicts 15% more spell damage to all affected units for an impressive 16 seconds. The additional attributes and armor buffs provided by Shiva's Guard contribute to your hero's survivability in the midst of dangerous team fights.

Consider pairing Shiva's Guard with Bloodstone on your magic damage-dealing hero to become a menace to the enemy team.

3) Phylactery and Khanda

Dota 2 7.35 changes

Requires Crystalys (2000), Phylactery (2400) and a 600g recipe. Total cost: 5000

Provides +50 Damage, +200 Health, +200 Mana and +8 All Attributes

Passive: Critical Strike. 30% chance to deal 160% critical damage on attacks

Passive: Empower Spell. The spell is similar to Phylactery's passive, but bonus damage is rescaled from flat 100 to 100 + 75% of your attack damage

Phylactery does an extra 150 damage after using a spell on an enemy unit with a six-second cooldown. The power spike of this item is further progressed after the introduction of Khanda. With Crystalys, Phylactery, and Khanda Recipe, you can build Khanda, a new item in 7.35.

This weapon empowers your outgoing spell damage by a staggering 75% of your right-click damage. Spawn on the demo mode with Sniper, and purchase Khanda and five Divine Rapiers. Create an enemy hero, max the unit's level, and use your ult.

You will one-shot a level 30 enemy hero with level 1 Assassinate. This is game-breaking, as you can stack on weapon items and, with Khanda, dismantle the enemy team.

4) Roshan

Dota 2 7.35 changes

Added new Roshan ability Roar of Retribution. If attacked by the team that last killed him, Roshan will release a roar that is heard globally, damages all units in 900 AoE and applies a debuff on them that increases incoming damage by 25%. Triggers when Roshan's health drops below 80%. Damage: 50. Damage Bonus per Minute: 10. Debuff Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 20s

Added a new Roshan drop: Roshan's Banner. It creates a banner anywhere on the map that buffs allied lane creeps for 45s once they walk in a 750 radius, increasing their health by 75% and damage by 50%. Banner lasts for 5 minutes or it can be destroyed with 6 hero attacks (creep attacks count as 1/4th of a hero attack). Item is consumed on use. Placing the banner informs an enemy team about its location. Multiple banners do not stack. Bounty on kill: 200g

Starting from the second death, Roshan drops Cheese when killed on the Radiant side and Roshan's Banner when killed on the Dire side

Starting with the third death, Roshan now drops Refresher Shard on the Radiant side and Aghanim's Blessing on the Dire side

After enduring countless slaughters, Roshan finally receives small buffs and a new drop, Roshan's Banner. This unique item, once deployed, places a banner on the map, providing allied creeps with bonus damage and increased HP. Very useful for pushing against enemy Mega Creeps and staging comebacks.

Upon Roshan's demise, he unleashes a global roar known as Roar of Retribution, dealing AOE damage to all units in a 950-radius. Additionally, units affected by the AOE will endure a debuff, increasing all incoming damage by 25%.

The Roar of Retribution debuff lasts for eight seconds and may be used by Roshan when his health drops below 80%.

5) Environmental changes

Tormentor's armor will not go below 0 and has a new ability, The Shining, that does 30 damage per 0.2 seconds to all units within 1200 range.

Furthermore, the bounty for Neutral Creeps is reduced by 2, and they are no longer affected by Mines, Graveyard, Statue, and Well buffs. With the inclusion of new Watchers near Mines and Wells, heroes can farm more safely in their own jungles.

Twin Gates now cost 75 mana per use; this may not be that bad, as the game boasts good and cheap mana regen items. Support heroes, who usually opt for Arcane Boots will have little to no trouble with losing 75 mana via using the Twin Gate.

That concludes our foray of the major 7.35 changes.