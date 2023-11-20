10 best Collector's Cache sets in Dota 2 

The Collector's Cache series was introduced in Dota 2 in The International 2015. The early sets released as part of the TI5 and TI6 Collector's Cache are still considered one of the rarest sets in the game. In the Dota 2 trading forum, sellers usually quote around 80$ - 120$ or even more for the old classical cache sets.

We've shortlisted the ten best Collector's Cache sets released during The International in this article. These sets can be gifted once and are not tradable. Hence, avoid getting scammed. Coupled with that, some of these sets have loading screens, customized mouse cursors, custom abilities, and unique models.

Serpent of the Emerald Sea and nine other best Collector's Cache sets in Dota 2

1) Serpent of the Emerald Sea

Serpent of the Emerald Sea Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

Serpent of the Emerald Sea is Medusa's TI5 Collector's Cache set, which is one of the rarest sets in Dota 2. Players will get an exclusive Emerald Sea Cursor Pack along with a loading screen for this set.

Furthermore, there are two types of tails for Medusa: Smooth and Fin. This makes the unique Dota 2 cosmetic a must-have set for every Medusa mains out there. Furthermore, the Crown of the Emerald Sea (headpiece) grants custom spell icons for all four Medusa spells.

The following are the items in this bundle, along with a random tracker:

Armor of the Emerald Sea

Bracelets of the Emerald Sea

Heart of the Emerald Sea

Whip of the Emerald Sea (tail)

Crown of the Emerald Sea

Serpent of the Emerald Sea Loading Screen

Emerald Sea Cursor Pack

Value of Serpent of the Emerald Sea - 100$+

2) Knight of the Burning Scale

Knight of the Burning Scale Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

Davion's Knight of the Burning Scale is one of the finest Dragon Knight sets. It was released as part of the 2015 Collector's Cache Treasure and is the Holy Grail of DK mains.

All of Davion's spells have customized icons along with a different Elder Dragon Form model. Additionally, the bundle also has three loading screens, including the Knight of the Burning Scale Loading Screen.

The following items are in this bundle, along with a random tracker:

Helm of the Burning Scale

Cape of the Burning Scale

Bracers of the Burning Scale

Shield of the Burning Scale

Blade of the Burning Scale

Cuirass of the Burning Scale

Shadow of the Burning Scale

Cave of the Burning Scale Loading Screen

HUD of the Burning Scale

Knight of the Burning Scale Loading Screen

Value of Knight of the Burning Scale - 100$+

3) Doomsday Ripper

Doomsday Ripper Loading Screen (Image via Valve/Meshroom)

Doomsday Ripper is the first Collector's Cache set for Pudge and was available in The International 2016 Collector's Cache Treasure. Over time, several new sets and a persona have been released, but Doomsday Ripper remains the Holy Grail for Pudge pickers.

Doomsday Ripper is the first rare set in the Collector's Cache series. It portrays Pudge as a scary gladiator-like hero adorned with weapons, armor, and a frightening mask.

The following items are in the bundle:

Doomsday Ripper Off-Hand

Doomsday Ripper Weapon

Doomsday Ripper Back

Doomsday Ripper Shoulder

Doomsday Ripper Head

Doomsday Ripper Belt

Doomsday Ripper Arms

Doomsday Ripper Loading Screen

Value of Doomsday Ripper - 99$+

4) Apostle of Decay

Apostle of Decay Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

Many in the community hailed Apostle of Decay as the best Necrophos set in Dota 2. The hero is equipped with a wooden scythe, a pointy hood, and a mask that covers most of his face except his eyes.

This set was part of The International 2015 Collector's Cache Treasure. It changes spell icons after equipping the items in the bundle.

The following are the items in the bundle, along with a random tracker:

Mask of Decay - Death Pulse

Hood of Decay - Ghost Shroud

Vestments of Decay - Heartstopper Aura

Scythe of Decay - Reaper's Scythe

Apostle of Decay Loading Screen

Value of Apostle of Decay - 70$+

5) Manta Marauder

Manta Marauder Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

Manta Marauder is undoubtedly the best set for Batrider, as the model of his mount is a Manta Ray. The mount boasts custom bubble effects and small fishes around Batrider.

It is a rare bundle from The International 2017 Collector's Cache Treasure. Batrider features an octopus-themed face mask and a small Flamebreak flask with a plant wick.

The following items are in the bundle:

Belt of the Manta Marauder

Mask of the Manta Marauder

Tank of the Manta Marauder

Manta Marauder's Manta Ray

Manta Marauder Loading Screen

Value of Manta Marauder - starting price 50-60$

6) Creeping Shadow

Creeping Shadow Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

Creeping Shadow is one of the finest sets for Phantom Assassin in Dota 2. The hood will make PA look like an actual assassin from the Assassin's Creed franchise.

You can use items from this set on PA's arcana to make her look like the deadliest hero. The following items are in the Creeping Shadow bundle:

Hood of the Creeping Shadow

Belt of the Creeping Shadow

Blade of the Creeping Shadow

Shawl of the Creeping Shadow

Cape of the Creeping Shadow

Creeping Shadow Loading Screen

Value of Creeping Shadow - 70$+

7) Legends of Darkheart Pursuit

Legends of the Darkheart Pursuit (Image via Dota 2)

Night Stalker's Legends of Darkheart Pursuit was part of The International 2018 Collector's Cache II Treasure. It is a rare bundle with special effects on the armor, helmet, and hands.

Coupled with that, his hunter transformation makes Night Stalker appear as an untamed beast on the loose. If you are a Night Stalker main, then make sure to add this set to your inventory.

The following items are in the bundle:

Head of the Darkheart Pursuit

Wings of the Darkheart Pursuit

Legs of the Darkheart Pursuit

Tail of the Darkheart Pursuit

Claws of the Darkheart Pursuit

Legends of the Darkheart Pursuit Loading Screen

Value of Darkheart Pursuit - 100$+

8) Garb of the Cunning Augur

Garb of the Cunning Augur (Image via Dota 2)

This set was part of the 2015 Collector's Cache edition and is the rarest Rubick set in Dota 2. After equipping it, Rubick's overall model looks a bit smaller when compared to the default Rubick set.

His staff and shoulder accessories have customized burning and smoke effects from the candles on both items. The following are in the bundle, along with a random tracker:

Cape of the Cunning Augur

Staff of the Cunning Augur

Cap of the Cunning Augur

Mantle of the Cunning Augur

Garb of the Cunning Augur Loading Screen

Value of Garb of the Cunning Augur - depends on the seller

9) Dread Compact

Warlock equipped with Dread Compact (Image via Dota 2/Sportskeeda)

Warlock's Dread Compact portrays the intelligence hero as a powerful wizard. This bundle was released as a rare set in The International 2018 Collector's Cache I Treasure.

The rocky lava-themed golem model enhances this set's value even more. Additionally, Warlock's staff in this set boasts a special flaming effect.

The following items are in the bundle:

Mantle of the Dread Compact

Cowl of the Dread Compact

Tome of the Dread Compact

Staff of the Dread Compact

Robes of the Dread Compact

Belt of the Dread Compact

Arms of the Dread Compact

Golem of the Dread Compact

Value of Dread Compact - 100$+

10) Brawler of the Glacier Sea

Brawler of the Glacier Sea Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

Tusk's Brawler of the Glacier Sea is the first and last Collector's Cache bundle released for a professional Dota 2 team, Vici Gaming, during The International 2015. The set is quite unique as no more sets related or themed around Dota 2 teams have been released since, making it a collector's piece for the team's fans.

That said, Tusk's coat, sigil, and shoulder accessories showcase Vici Gaming's logo. Walrus Punch, Tusk's ultimate, has a customized spell icon that features the Hook of the Glacier Sea.

The following are the items in the bundle, along with a random tracker:

Cap of the Glacier Sea

Hook of the Glacier Sea

Tusks of the Glacier Sea

Anchor of the Glacier Sea

Rudder of the Glacier Sea

Frozen Sigil of the Glacier Sea

Coat of the Glacier Sea

Brawler of the Glacier Sea Loading Screen

Value of Brawler of the Glacier Sea - 50$+

