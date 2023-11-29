10 Dota 2 heroes that you should ban in 7.34e meta 

The Dota 2 post-TI 7.34e gameplay update barely changed the meta, as OP heroes are still getting banned in the drafting stage of both unranked and ranked pubs. This article offers a list of the most annoying characters one must consider banning to have an enjoyable MOBA experience.

This list will feature heroes with robust spells and the potential to stage comebacks if required. You can use our list to learn about these heroes and counter them with necessary items or other heroes in the game. Continue reading to know the ten must-ban heroes in the post-TI 7.34e meta.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and depends on the writer's opinion.

Here are the Dota 2 heroes that you must ban in 7.34e

1) Spirit Breaker

Wrath of the Hellrunner (Image via Valve)

Barathrum continues to be OP despite the small nerfs he received in 7.34e. This hero will scale well and dominate the match when paired with other global spells from allied heroes.

The CD for his Charge of Darkness is just nine seconds even after the nerf. Ban this hero if you want your supports to safely ward the map without getting picked off by Bara and Co.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Spirit Breaker

Rubick

Lifestealer

Razor

2) Huskar

Reckless Vigor Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

This character's spells are enough for an experienced Huskar main to end the game within 30-35 minutes. This hero is mostly drafted as a midlaner as he can easily win the lane if matched up against weak mid heroes in the early game.

A good Huskar player will start roaming the map once the tower is down or when the enemy midlaner is dead. This is bad news for the opposition, as nothing below tremendous magical or physical damage can stop this entry in the midlane.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Huskar

Axe

Ursa

Necro

3) Grimstroke

Grimstroke (Image via Valve)

This support hero is very effective because of Ink Swell's stun damage and duration. His ultimate, Soul Bind pierces targets immune to Spell Debuff and can change the tide of any fight you might be losing.

Grimstroke mains can easily start piling up MMR in this meta, as this hero only received a spell lifesteal penalty nerf against creeps in Patch 7.34e. Ban this character if you don't want to get silenced amid a heated teamfight.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Grimstroke

Sniper

Anti-Mage

Vengeful Spirit

4) Muerta

Muerta (Image via Valve)

The game's latest addition, Muerta was only given duration and movement slow nerfs for The Calling in Patch 7.34e. The hero's ultimate, Pierce the Veil still remains very overpowered as you can simply buy damage items and melt the enemy heroes with right clicks.

Some support players build Rod of Atos and Silver Edge on their Muerta and single-handedly carry the team with Pierce the Veil.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Muerta

Bane

Lifestealer

Axe

5) Chaos Knight

Champion of Discord (Image via Valve)

Chaos Knight, after the nerfs he received in the post-TI update, is still a little broken. Offlaners mostly draft this hero to counter enemy cores and supports after the laning stage.

The 70% lifesteal penalty against creeps is nowhere close to stopping Chaos Knight from getting picked as his illusions do immense damage.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Chaos Knight

Earthshaker

Sven

Axe

6) Lion

Gruesome Embrace Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Earth Spike's range buff is very beneficial for Lion pickers as they can harass enemy heroes more efficiently during the laning phase. Along with Mana Drain and Finger of Death, Lion and his allies can quickly burst any lone targets caught on the map.

This hero's Talent Tree upgrades are also poten as they further enhance his overall impact in the game. Purchase BKB, Pipe of Insight, or Lotus Orb to render Lion useless during teamfights.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Lion

Legion Commander

Lifestealer

Rubick

7) Spectre

Flowing Entropy Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Spectre with a Blademail in the 7.34e meta can deflect and withstand ample amounts of damage. Additionally, Spectre players may slowly turn the table of any losing game by clearning the jungle and hunting enemy supports.

Your team's lack of coordination and teamwork can enable the Spectre to come online way early. You can shut down the enemy Spectre with Spirit Vessel, Silver Edge, or Scythe of Vyse.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Spectre

Phantom Lancer

Razor

Troll Warlord

8) Wraith King

Envisioning Wraith King Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Wraith King's Reincarnation is one of the major reasons why the hero is picked by offlaners. You can initiate fights and gladly give up a life to get return kills when playing as Wraith King.

Offlaners can tank a lot of spells and ultimates with Wraith King and serve as a complete tank/frontliner for the team.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Wraith King

Terrorblade

Slark

Phantom Lancer

9) Bristleback

Bristleback's Debt of the Nightwatchman skin (Image via Dota 2)

In this meta, many opt for Bloodstone and Aghanim's Scepter to become unkillable with Bristleback. Most players below Crusader struggle to counter this hero as they will lack the item knowledge in doing so.

Bristleback can simply get tanky and dismantle the enemy team if he gets free kills in the early game. You can destroy this hero's gameplan with the help of Spirit Vessel, Silver Edge, and Scythe of Vyse.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Bristleback

Slark

Legion Commander

Viper

10) Chen

Barren Survivor Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Chen's Hand of God is one of the best healing spells in the entire game. When used, the spell will heal all the allied and Chen-controlled units for 400 HP at level 3.

You can increase the healing output by purchasing Guardian Greaves, Vladmir's Offering, and other regen-based aura items. Higher-ranked players must consider banning Chen in their ranked matchups as this jungler hero can keep his dying ally alive.

Dota 2 heroes who counter Chen

Clinkz

Lifestealer

Earthshaker

That concludes our ban list, let us know in the comments section if we've missed out on any other broken heroes. Check out more exciting news, guides, and more via Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section.