How to download Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Nintendo Switch: File size and more explored

Red Dead Redemption is finally available on the PlayStation 4 and, surprisingly, also on the Nintendo Switch. Although the game is priced like a traditional remaster, it is simply a port of the original Xbox 360/ PlayStation 3 version. While the game does not feature native current-gen support, it works on the PlayStation 5, albeit via backward compatibility.

Red Dead Redemption is easily one of the most celebrated and beloved story-driven games of the Xbox 360/ PS3 generation. As such, it's no surprise that despite being a simple port, the game is still among the most anticipated titles of this year.

Here's everything you need to know about Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, including its price, file size, and how to download it on your console.

How to download Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption comes with a modest file size on both the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4. At 11.5 GB on the Switch, the game rivals the likes of Bayonetta 3, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 3 in terms of file size. On the PlayStation 4, the complete bundle comes with a file size of 10.5 GB.

Downloading the game on either PlayStation 4 or the Nintendo Switch is a fairly straightforward process. Here's how:

PlayStation 4/5

Make sure you have purchased the game from PlayStation Store, and it shows up in your PSN library.

Go to your PSN library via the PS4/5 dashboard and select the game from the "Purchased Games" list.

Select "Download," and the game should start downloading in the background.

Once the download completes, you can launch the game from your PS4/5's dashboard.

Nintendo Switch

Ensure you have the game purchased on your Nintendo Switch and it shows up in your console's library.

Open the eShop on your Nintendo Switch and go to your account details (by tapping on your profile icon on the top right corner of the screen).

Select "Redownload" and scroll to Red Dead Redemption.

Select the game and press the redownload icon (a small cloud icon beside the game's name).

Once the download finishes, you can launch the game from your Switch's home screen.

Much like Rockstar Games' previous attempt at remastering their old catalog of titles, Red Dead Redemption is priced at $49.99, which feels a tad steep for what is essentially just a PS4/ Nintendo Switch port. The bundle also contains the single-player story DLC to the game, Undead Nightmares, adding value to the overall package.

On the PlayStation, there's also a bundle that you can purchase for $99.99, which includes both the recently released Red Dead Redemption and its critically acclaimed sequel, alongside a few cosmetic DLCs.